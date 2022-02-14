Three Seaside wrestlers and one from Astoria will compete in the upcoming 4A state meet, Feb. 25-26 at Cascade High School.
As usual, Tillamook was the big winner in the District 1/4A state qualifier meet, as the Cheesemakers racked up 401.5 points, ahead of second place Banks (280).
Seaside was sixth and Astoria eighth out of the eight teams.
Seaside senior Everett Rollins was the individual champion at 160 pounds, where he scored decisions over two Tillamook wrestlers.
After byes in the first round and the quarterfinals, Rollins had a 7-3 decision over Austin Bosch in a semifinal, then defeated Gilbert Whitlatch with a 14-5 major decision in the final.
Seaside senior Johnathon Kenenounis was second at 120, scoring pins over Jace Thompson of Banks (1:21) in the quarterfinals and Tillamook's Lucas Robertson in a semifinal (1:15), before Tillamook's David Weathers won by fall (2:09) over Kenenounis in the championship.
Elsewhere, Seaside senior Lawson Talamantez qualified for state, taking fourth at 220.
Talamantez lost a semifinal match to Tillamook's Jackson Contreras, then bounced back with a consolation pin over Woodburn's Axel Avendano (2:39), before losing by injury default in the third place match, then winning the fourth place match by no contest over Avendano.
Competing at 285 pounds, Astoria sophomore Will Hofmann placed second with wins in the quarterfinals over Seaside's Logan McCaully (by fall, 54 seconds) and Luke Bigsby (by fall, 1:45) in the semi's, before Estacada's Devin Gotchall pinned Hoffman in the final in 1:48.
Hofman accounted for 22 of Astoria's 35 points, and will be the only Fishermen competing at state.