With multiple top-notch, highly ranked wrestlers competing in last weekend’s state tournament, Clatsop County athletes returned home with one individual state champion and several more top five placers at the Oregon School Activities Association state meet, held at Portland’s Memorial Coliseum.

The 4A/3A/2A/1A portion of the state meet — originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday — was squeezed into one day because of last week’s snow and ice storm in the Portland area. Which meant that athletes such as Warrenton’s Kaison Smith had to wrestle six matches in a single day.

