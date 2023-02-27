With multiple top-notch, highly ranked wrestlers competing in last weekend’s state tournament, Clatsop County athletes returned home with one individual state champion and several more top five placers at the Oregon School Activities Association state meet, held at Portland’s Memorial Coliseum.
The 4A/3A/2A/1A portion of the state meet — originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday — was squeezed into one day because of last week’s snow and ice storm in the Portland area. Which meant that athletes such as Warrenton’s Kaison Smith had to wrestle six matches in a single day.
The Astoria Fishermen had the honors of being Clatsop County’s team with the highest individual and team finish.
Astoria junior Matthew Evans — ranked No. 1 in the state at 285 pounds by Oregonwrestling.net — lived up to his ranking by winning the 4A championship in his weight class.
With a 25-3 record, Evans wrestled four matches, and won all four by pin in a combined time of 3 minutes, six seconds.
He opened with a 50-second pin over Lynkin Royer of Sweet Home, followed by falls over Nathan Neveau of Pendleton (42 seconds) and Kaiden Sloane of Newport (1:06).
In the championship match against Cascade’s Nicholas Lopez, Evans scored an early takedown, then pinned Lopez in 28 seconds.
At 182 pounds, Astoria sophomore Henry Davis lost a quarterfinal match to Tucker Melton of Cascade, then won two consolation matches by pin over wrestlers from St. Helens and Newport. Davis lost to Elijah Ritter of Scappoose, then won the fifth place match with a medical forfeit victory over Ontario’s Tommy Ishida.
The Fishermen finished with 50 points, good enough for 10th out of 26 schools in the team standings.
Smith third for Warriors
Warrenton took six wrestlers to Portland, with the Warriors placing 16th out of 33 schools.
Ranked No. 3 at 220 pounds, Smith (34-5) finished third for Warrenton’s highest finish.
The sophomore opened with a 37-second pin over Nyssa’s Jose Hernandez, followed by a loss in the quarterfinals.
From there, Smith won three straight in consolation (two by major decision), before Coquille’s Tommy Vigue won by fall over Smith in the third place match.
Warrior sophomore Mason Gorr was fifth at 113 pounds, capped by a pin over Creswell’s Lyosha Mitchell in a consolation final, Gorr’s fifth match of the day.
Ranked No. 2 by Oregonwrestling.net at 160 pounds, Warrenton senior James Mickelson went 2-2, capping his third straight year at state with a 35-4 record this season.
Top three finishes for Logger brother-sister
After a record-setting season for Knappa, junior Corbin Roe went into the tournament as the No. 1-ranked 2A wrestler and the big favorite at 126 pounds, with 42 victories and just two losses.
Roe opened with pins over Glendale’s Luis Flores (2:40) and Culver’s Aiden Guest (1:03), before Taylor Parsons of Grant Union/Prairie City won a semifinal match by fall over Roe in 3:23.
Roe took third, with a pin over Clatskanie’s Ernesto Rojas (2:57).
Meanwhile, Knappa freshman Kiya Roe entered the 4A/3A/2A/1A girls’ state tournament as the No. 1 seed at 100 pounds.
Roe pinned two straight to reach the championship match, in which Oakridge freshman Vanessa Keller pinned Roe in 1:29.
The Knappa boys tied for 18th out of 33 teams, while the Lady Loggers tied for 22nd out of 46.