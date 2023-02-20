Wrestlers from Astoria, Warrenton and Knappa will be in action this weekend in the Oregon School Activities Association state meet, Thursday through Saturday at Portland’s Memorial Coliseum.
The Fishermen will send four athletes to state, after taking sixth out of eight teams in the District 1/4A meet, last Friday at Tillamook.
The Cheesemakers captured the team title with 385.5 points, followed by Scappoose (312), St. Helens (243.5), Estacada (159), Molalla (152), Astoria (97.5), Gladstone and Seaside (0).
Astoria had two individual champions, Henry Davis at 182 pounds and Matthew Evans at 285.
Davis won by injury default in the semifinals, then had a sudden victory (9-7) over Elijah Ritter in the championship match.
Evans pinned his way to a title, scoring falls over Mason Erikson of St. Helens (31 seconds), Molalla’s Jered Carrillo (35 seconds) and Brayden Fink of Scappoose in the final (40 seconds).
Elsewhere, Astoria’s Samuel Moss was second at 152 pounds, pinning his first three opponents before losing by fall to Tillamook’s Tyler Moncrief in the final.
Astoria’s Gunnar Olson took third at 138, wrestling back in the consolation to defeat Kyle Dey of St. Helens (technical fall) in the third-place match.
The Knappa girls have two state qualifiers (Kiya Roe at 100 pounds and Isabella Ramirez at 235) who will be wrestling in the girls’ 4A/3A/2A/1A tournament, which begins Thursday.
