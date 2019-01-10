The biggest wrestling meet of the season in Clatsop County takes place Friday and Saturday at Seaside High School, where the Gulls will host their annual Pacific Rim Armed Forces tournament. Nineteen schools are scheduled to compete Friday and Saturday, including locals Astoria, Ilwaco, Knappa and Warrenton.
But the week's action began with a tuneup Wednesday night at Astoria High School, where the Fishermen hosted three other teams — Molalla, North Marion and Seaside — for a four-way dual meet.
Molalla and North Marion went a combined 4-0 against the Fishermen and Gulls.
Astoria and Seaside both won several matches in the upper weights, but holes in the lower weights ended up costing the local teams forfeit points.
Molalla defeated Astoria 60-12, and edged Seaside 40-36.
The Fishermen lost five matches by forfeit, but won the two upper weight divisions, as Astoria's Wesley Ellison pinned Matthew Zirsel of Molalla at the 24-second mark in the match at 220 pounds.
At 285, Skylar Smith of Astoria scored a 13-second pin over Molalla's Jaimon Dobbs-Mathre.
The Gulls were also strong in the upper weights.
At 182, Seaside's Lawson Talamantez pinned Molalla's Bo Edwards (1:26), while the Gulls' David Toyooka won by fall over William Lindsay (2:00). Seaside's Luke Nelson finished off Zirsel in 22 seconds.
Elsewhere, Seaside's Andrew Gastelum pinned Alec Lowry in 1:42 at 120 pounds, and the Gulls won two other matches by forfeit and a disqualification, to come up just four points short in team scoring.
North Marion defeated Seaside 54-30, and the Huskies cruised past the Fishermen, 72-12.
The Gulls managed to win three straight matches on the mat. At 170, Christopher Avery won by fall over Shawn Ostrander (2:22), Talamantez pinned Ulices Navarro (1:40) at 182, and Toyooka scored a fall over Roberto Corall Ibarra (2:21) at 195.
Seaside won two other weights by forfeit.
Astoria's only two wins against North Marion came by forfeit, while the Huskies won seven by forfeit.
