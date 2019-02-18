One Knappa wrestler — Luke Goozee — scored an individual championship, and the Loggers qualified one additional Goozee for the state tournament following two days of wrestling at Toledo High School, which hosted the District 1/2A tournament Friday and Saturday.
Vernonia scored 282.5 points to win the team title, twice as many points as second-place Neah-Kah-Nie (141), while Knappa took third with 114 team points.
Luke Goozee was Knappa’s lone champion, as the senior topped a field of nine wrestlers at 138 pounds.
After a first-round bye, Goozee scored two quick pins over freshman Rolando Miranda of Gervais (48 seconds) and Waldport sophomore Kaleb Chavez (14 seconds) to reach the finals.
It took a little longer in the championship bout, where Goozee pinned Vernonia’s Austin Sicard in 1:11 for the title.
Goozee’s “little” brother, sophomore Isaac Goozee, wrestled four opponents at 220, winning three matches to place second.
Goozee won by fall in the first two, pinning Kennedy’s Quentin Castro in 1:31 and Isaac Barnes of Nestucca in 1:01 in the semifinals.
Neah-Kah-Nie senior Tristan Bennett defeated Goozee in the championship match with a fall in 1:13.
Goozee had to wrestle one more match to place second, and did so with a 50-second pin over Colton’s Elijah Hagler.
The Loggers scored the rest of their points with team depth, highlighted by a third-place finish for Kaleb Roe at 170 pounds.
Gauge Perdue took fourth at 126, and fifth-place finishes were scored by Devyn McCall at 132 and Jonathan Lenhard at 182.
Team scores: Vernonia 282.5, Neah-Kah-Nie 141, Knappa 114, Santiam 106.5, Siletz Valley 103, Toledo 103, Gervais 91, Colton 74, Nestucca 69, Sheridan 53, Kennedy 32, Waldport 21.
