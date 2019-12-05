Knappa hosted a night of wrestling Wednesday in the Logger Dome, where local teams officially opened the 2019-20 high school season on the mats.
First-year Astoria coach Doug Walsh brought the Fishermen, while Warrenton also showed up with a number of wrestlers.
“We wrestled almost 70 matches,” said Warrenton coach Corey Conant. “We won a lot of them, but even better, at this point in the season, is that we were hungry for points and on the offense in the majority of them.”
He added, “It can be a shock when you wrestle your first high school match, but our new wrestlers battled and earned mat time, which is exactly what we asked them to do. Our experienced wrestlers also stuck to the game plan of being aggressive and on the attack, which really helped set the tone for our beginners.”
Local teams will also be in action this weekend, in Saturday invitational tournaments.
Astoria takes part in the Mark Morris Invitational in Washington, while Knappa will also be north of the border to take part in the Ocosta Invitational.
Warrenton travels to Estacada for the Ranger Classic.
“We have a long season, and this (Knappa) meet has always been a great place to show what he have taken from practice and what we need to keep addressing,” Conant said of the Warriors. “We will compete with 4A and 5A teams at the Ranger Classic in Estacada. They have a good varsity tournament, but also a great JV tournament for us.”
