The Warrenton wrestling team had just one individual champion last Saturday, but the Warriors showed that they are stocked to win another district title Feb. 19, by winning the 14-team Monroe Invitational.
The Warrenton boys scored 199 team points to edge Harrisburg (195), with Pleasant Hill (152) a distant third.
“We won the thing,” stated Warrenton coach Corey Conant, who added that “fellow 3A schools Harrisburg, Pleasant Hill, Santiam Christian and Scio were also there, giving us a chance to wrestle some state tournament relevant teams.”
The final team result wasn’t locked in until Warrenton’s Parker Greenawald pinned his opponent in the finals at 145 pounds.
“Our entire scoring lineup scored team points, and we wouldn’t have won it without the contributions of each of them,” Conant said. “We have a pretty solid second lineup as well, and they weren’t able to score team points, but they kept other teams from scoring when they won.”
With 14 placers, the Warriors had five finalists, and an additional five wrestlers finishing third.
“It is tough to come back and take third, but our guys showed some guts and finished strong, giving us a good lead going into the finals,” Conant said. “It ended up being essential because Harrisburg won three of the first four finals by fall and nearly passing us in the standings.”
Greenawald out-worked Gavin Hoellrich of Pleasant Hill and earned a second period fall, clinching Warrenton’s team victory.
“We wrestled very well as a group, made some mistakes here and there but we are getting better every week,” Conant said, as the Warriors hope to be one of the top scoring teams at the state meet, tentatively Feb. 26 at La Pine.
Warrenton added big points with second-place finishes from Raul Molina (138 pounds), Max Smith (160), James Mickelson (170) and Josh Smith (220).
The Warriors’ five third-place finishers included Austin Atwood (126), Jorge Lopez (132), Ryder Sturgell (152), Brandon Runolfson (160) and Kaison Smith (195).
Warrenton girls compete at Hood River
The Warrenton girls took part in the 24-team Hood River Classic, placing 22nd in team scoring.
La Grande took the team title with 104 points, in a close race with La Pine (103), Forest Grove and St. Helens (102 each).
Little Knappa wrestlers win big
At the youth level, Knappa Kids Wrestling took nine athletes to the Oregon Kids State Championship last Saturday and Sunday at Deschutes County Fairgrounds.
The little Loggers had five placers, including “Cradle Carl” Isom at 43 pounds (8U division), Gary “The Slammer” Newberry (45 pounds, 8U) and Marvin Isom (56-plus pounds, 6U).
Third-place finishers included Easton Bartlett (77 pounds, 10U) and Ralph Bunney (45 pounds, 6U).
“As a team we overcome a lot this season, after having to take a year off,” said Knappa coach Gary Newberry. “We won some huge matches (Sunday). Great way to end our season.”
Elsewhere, Chance Sturgell of Lower Columbia wrestling placed fourth at 53 pounds (6U).
As a team, the Knappa Kids had 16 pins, 28th out of 108 teams in the tournament.