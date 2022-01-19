The Warrenton boys wrestling team took part in the Oregon Classic, held Jan. 14 and Jan. 15 at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond.
The two-day event — canceled last year — serves as the dual meet state championship. Warrenton also missed the 2020 event due to weather, so the No. 6 seed Warriors made up for lost time this year with dual wins over Sutherlin, along with No. 2 seed Rainier and Yamhill-Carlton, both league rivals. Harrisburg topped the Warriors 44-30 in a semifinal, and Burns defeated Warrenton 47-30 in the third-fourth place match.
“We had some close ones that could have gone either way, but they mostly went Burns’ way,” said Warrenton coach Corey Conant. “Our losses are a giant opportunity to get better as individuals and as a program. It is never a good feeling to end on a loss, but fourth place is the best we have finished at the classic in recent memory, and our team can be proud of their efforts and growth as a team so far this year.”
Warrenton’s wins over the Columbians and Tigers both came down to the upper weights, where Josh Smith pinned his opponent from Rainier at heavyweight for a 47-36 team win.
Against Yamhill-Carlton, Warrior juniors Raul Molina and Brandon Runolfson “stepped in and performed very well while scoring points for the team,” Conant said. “The rest of our wrestlers bumped up a weight class, so we were able to keep our lineup intact and dangerous. Our depth is a luxury that not a lot of 3A teams have.”
Warrenton’s Alex Tapia received a forfeit at 195, freshman Kaison Smith pinned his opponent at 220 and Josh Smith won to finish off the win.
“Our guys were terrific for each other all weekend,” Conant said. “Nobody let anyone stay down, and our seniors proved their leadership qualities over and over again. They led in their aggressive wrestling, but also after the matches, in huddles and on the bench. We have a lot of technique and strategy that we need to keep improving on, but they are as fearless a group of wrestlers as I have coached.”
Young Knappa wrestlers place
The Knappa kids wrestling team sent six youth wrestlers to the Oregon Classic, with four placers.
Knappa’s Mina Myers took third in the girls 10U 65-pound division — the first Knappa wrestler to place in the classic’s girls division.
Elsewhere, Easton Bartlett was third in the 10U 77-pound weight class; Carl Isom placed fifth (8U, 43 pounds); and Sitka Myers was sixth (12U, 135 pounds).
Other Knappa competitors included Gary “LG” Newberry (8U, 49 pounds) and Tanner Delay (8U, 53 pounds).