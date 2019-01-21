The North Coast sent a number of wrestlers to central Oregon over the weekend, to compete in the Oregon Classic, a three-day tournament for all ages at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond.
The boys' and girls' teams from Warrenton finished tied for seventh in their respective brackets of the dual meet championships, while Knappa had three little wrestlers scoring big points for Knappa Kids Wrestling.
Warrenton competed in Pool 3 of the Class 3A high school round-robin tournament, where the Warriors scored a 40-37 win over Riverside in Round 1, lost to Scio 56-18 in the second round, then defeated South Umpqua 48-24 in Round 3 to finish second in their pool.
In the championship bracket, Warrenton lost its opener to Burns (66-18), dropped a 72-9 decision to La Pine, then finished in a tie for seventh (out of 16 teams) with Rainier.
“Triston Scott (heavyweight) went 4-1, and his pin in the Riverside dual clinched it for us,” said Warrenton coach Corey Conant. “He really turned it on and took care of business. He is turning a competitive corner and is beginning to expect to win.”
Warrenton has dual meets with Dayton and Taft (Thursday at Dayton), then takes part in Ilwaco's annual “Beach Brawl” Saturday.
The Warrenton girls placed fourth in Pool A of the dual meet girls' tournament, with a 30-18 loss to 5A Thurston, a 42-6 loss to 6A Century, and a 36-12 loss to 5A Hood River Valley.
The Lady Warriors ultimately finished the championship bracket in a seventh-place tie with 5A Hillsboro.
“It was the first time there was a team tournament for the girls, and we were honored to compete,” Conant said.
The Lady Warriors had to wrestle schools from the 5A and 6A levels, “and fought hard,” Conant said. “We even tied second place Bend, 24-24, but lost on the seventh tiebreaker.”
Still, “it was awesome to see our girls wrestle under the big lights,” he said. “Jade Freniere (190 pounds), Brianna Quaschnick (155 pounds) and Isabella Carr (145 pounds) all scored big wins. We look forward to coming back next year and improving on our finish.”
For now, the Warriors are “setting our sights on the girls' North Regional state qualifier,” Conant said, Feb. 2-3 at Liberty High School in Hillsboro.
Overall, “we learned a ton this weekend and we're proud of the way we responded when faced with tall odds,” Conant said. “These are really great kids and they represented Warrenton well.”
Logger wrestlers take fourth
Knappa competed in Pool 1 of the 2A/1A bracket, taking fourth behind Culver, Lowell and Monroe.
In Round 2, the Loggers lost to Lowell, 48-30. In Round 5, Knappa defeated Illinois Valley, 48-30, followed by a 42-36 loss to Monroe.
Knappa finished the day in the 2A/1A consolation bracket, where the Loggers opened with a 54-30 win over Neah-Kah-Nie, before falling in a 54-24 semifinal match to Crane. Grant Union defeated Knappa 48-30 in the third-place match.
Culver was the eventual team champion of the 2A/1A bracket, scoring a 54-24 win over over Glide in the championship dual.
Knappa also had three wrestlers in the Classic Kids youth tournament, held Sunday. And all three — competing for Knappa Kids Wrestling — scored points in the 8U (age 8 and under) Bantam division, with one advancing to a championship match.
In the 56-pound weight bracket, Easton Bartlett scored 23.5 team points, as he opened with a 32-second fall over Noah White of Team Bucs Wrestling, followed by a technical fall (15-0) against Jack Simms of Lakeview.
Bartlett continued his roll with a 12-5 decision over Uriah Zable of Askeo International in the quarterfinals, then defeated Jase Whatley of John Day, 9-5, in the semifinals.
In the championship match, David Gonzalez of Yakima Cadet Wrestling topped Bartlett 6-0, giving Bartlett the second-place medal.
Knappa's Cutter Barendse took fifth place in the 70-pound division.
After opening with a loss, Barendse went on a tear, scoring pins over Garrett Lee of Hidden Valley (in 1:24), a 50-second pin against Noah Valencia, and a 22-second pin over Gage Bergh.
A loss to Blake Panuke of Silverton put Barendse in the fifth-place match, where Barendse scored a fall (2:31) over Isaac Toomey of Culver Mat Club, earning Knappa 16 team points.
Elsewhere, Knappa's Axel Barendse scored nine points in the 85+pound division.
