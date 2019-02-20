Middle school wrestling teams from Clatsop County and one from Ilwaco all took part in the Columbia Pacific district tournament for middle schools, held Monday in Tillamook.
The team championship was won by Tillamook with 396 points, ahead of teams from Scappoose (310), Banks (223.5) and Warrenton (211).
Astoria was sixth out of the 14 schools that took part. Ilwaco was eighth, Knappa 10th and Seaside 14th.
Astoria had two individual champions, including Aiden Giles, who took first at 175 pounds.
Giles scored a pair of quick pins against Jake Hobbs of Banks (14 seconds) and Ilwaco's Dillon Shaw (18 seconds), then pinned teammate Sal Wienecke in the final, in 3:39.
Astoria teammate Wil Hofmann only had to wrestle one match to take first at 275 pounds, a 9-3 decision over Tillamook's Andrew Niemi.
Knappa's Corbin Roe wrestled two matches to win the title at 80 pounds, where Roe pinned Michael Seaver of St. Helens in 15 seconds, then won by fall over Tillamook's David Weathers in 2:26.
Warrenton scored big points with several top five placers.
With a 17-3 record, Warrenton's Raul Molina took second at 125 pounds.
Molina pinned four straight opponents, with falls over Clatskanie's Stormy Turk (1:48), Logan Boyd of Rainier (1:27), a quarterfinal pin vs. Caden Harris of Banks (2:17) and a semifinal pin over Rainier's Angel Becerra (2:31).
In the title match, undefeated Austin Stockwell of St. Helens pinned Molina in 57 seconds.
Warrenton teammate Brandon Runolfson took second at 140, where he had three straight pins over wrestlers from Vernonia (Kaden Mergel, 1:06), Astoria (Stian Matthews, 2:38) and Tillamook (Devin O'Conner, 2:10), before Tillamook's Gilbert Whitlatch scored a 13-1 major decision over Runolfson.
And Warrenton's Kaison Smith placed second at 160, where he had a 44-second pin over Timmy DeSanto of Scappoose, an 8-6 decision over Clatskanie's Dominic Navarro, and a 59-second pin against Daevon Vereen of Banks in the semifinals.
Ben Rintoul of Scappoose scored a 38-second pin over Smith in the title match.
Other Warrenton placers included David Niehuser (third, 102), Richard Bolanos (third, 140), Alex Horrace (third, 195), James Mickelson (fourth, 132) and Ryder Sturgell (fifth, 102).
In addition to their two individual champions, Astoria's meet was highlighted by second-place finishes for Sal Wienecke at 175 and Glen Lewis at 220.
Other placers included Gunnar Olson (third, 110), Andrew Davidson (fourth, 90), Stian Matthews (fourth, 140) and Conner Colvin (fourth, 175).
For Knappa, Blaine Ogier was second at 85, where he won three straight by pin over Gage Hillman of Ilwaco (1:08), Nestucca's Zakai Chatelain (29 seconds), and George Bergstrom of Banks (1:28). In the championship match, Carson Jackson of Scappoose pinned Ogier in 53 seconds.
Also for Knappa, Josh Bangs was fourth at 102.
Seaside's Isaac Hale took sixth at 150.
