Wrestlers from four Cowapa League schools met on the mats last Saturday in Banks, where Tillamook ran off with the team title.
The Cheesemakers racked up 446 points to finish well ahead of Banks (231), Seaside (114) and Astoria (34). The same four teams will meet — along with teams from Estacada, Molalla, North Marion and Woodburn — later this week in the District 1/4A tournament, Friday and Saturday in Tillamook.
Tillamook scored most of the victories in Saturday's league meet, leaving very few points for the remaining teams.
For Seaside, Andrew Gastelum placed second at 120 pounds, scoring 18 team points for the Gulls.
After a first round bye, Gastelum scored his lone win over Mason Warren of Banks, a 54-second pin in the semifinals.
In the title match, Tillamook's Keegan Hagerty pinned Gastelum in 1:40.
The Gulls' Lawson Talamantez took second at 182. He took the same route as Gastelum, with a first round bye, followed by a semifinal pin over Tillamook's Rafael Martinez in 1:43.
In the championship, Fabian Niemi of Tillamook pinned Talamantez in 2:39.
Elsewhere, Seaside's Aidan Tice took third at 145, pinning Tillamook's Andrew Fowler in 2:47 in the third-place match. And Luke Nelson placed third at 220, winning by fall (a 55-second pin) over Tillamook's Justin Rowley in the third-place match.
William Eddy had the best finish for Astoria, taking second at 126 pounds.
Eddy won by fall over Tillamook's Lesile Marquez in a quarterfinal match, followed by a pin (2:56) over Haylee Davis of Banks in the semifinals.
Tillamook's Quintin Metcalfe pinned Eddy in the title match.
Astoria's Daniel Messing placed third at 132.
State qualifiers will be determined in the district meet.
