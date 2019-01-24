The Seaside wrestling team took part in a three-way dual meet Wednesday at Estacada, facing the Rangers and Woodburn in head-to-head matches.
Estacada defeated the Gulls 64-9, with Seaside's two victories coming from Gio Ramirez (pin over Damon Pine) at 170 pounds, and Andrew Gastelum (7-3 decision over Landin Vittetoe) at 120 pounds.
The Gulls were more competitive with Woodburn, which defeated the Gulls in the team scoring, 46-34.
In addition to scoring two wins by forfeit, Seaside picked up victories at 106 pounds, where Johnathon Kenenounis scored a technical fall (17-0) over Yajaira Reyes. At 152, Everett Rollins pinned Jose Sanchez in 4:34. Ramirez won by fall (1:12) over Keven Mendoza at 170. And Lawson Talamantez had a technical fall (18-3) over Axel Avendano at 182.
