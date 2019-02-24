Impressive first day results for Clatsop County wrestlers led to some big points for the locals at the state meet, Friday and Saturday at Portland's Memorial Coliseum.
Combined, wrestlers from Astoria, Seaside, Warrenton and Knappa had six wins (including one bye) and two losses in first round matches Friday.
In Class 4A action, Astoria's lone wrestler was junior Skylar Smith at 285 pounds.
Smith won his first match, 5-2, over freshman Chris Woods of Hidden Valley, then was pinned by Gabe Shuckie of La Grande in 2:27.
Smith bounced back in consolation with a 5-1 decision over La Grande's Joel Rogers, before Sweet Home's David McMullen scored a 9-2 win over Smith.
Seaside was 2-0 in the first round, with wins by Andre Gastelum (3:04 pin against Mazama's Brycen Johnson) and Luke Nelson (8-2 win vs. Lincoln Clark of La Grande).
The two victories were the first wins for the Gulls in state tournament competition since 2006.
Gastelum was pinned in the quarterfinals, won his first match in consolation (12-9 decision over Mazama freshman Savien Burk), before being pinned by Woodburn's Marcos Hernandez.
Nelson also lost by fall in the quarterfinals, but then won three in consolation, with a 2-1 win over Matthew Horrillo of Siuslaw and a major decision (11-3) agaisnt Kody Zemke of Madras.
Nelson dropped a 4-2 decision to Tyler Morris of Junction City, but again came back strong, winning the fifth-place match with a 9-1 decision over Tillamook's Dawson McKibbin.
Tough going for Warrenton
At the Class 3A level, Warrenton's Armin Rodriguez was pinned by No. 2 seed Raul Ruiz of Nyssa in his first match, but followed with a 21-11 major decision over Willamina's Elias Scholten in consolation.
Rodriguez's tournament came to an end when he lost by fall to Kevin Peasley of Burns.
Warrenton sophomore Triston Scott wrestled three times Friday.
He scored a first round pin (1:19) against Josiah Rodriquez of Yamhill-Carlton.
From there, No. 2 seed Kaleb Kendrick of Irrigon scored an 8-1 decision over Scott in a quarterfinal match, and Scott was pinned by Marlin Miles of Nyssa in consolation.
Sophomore Nic Pior was the No. 4-seeded wrestler at 132, but after a first round bye, Pior lost a 5-0 decision to Pleasant Hill's Jacob Pray, then lost 4-0 to Riverside's Ethan Snyder in consolation.
Isaac Goozee reaches semi's
In Class 2A action, Knappa senior Luke Goozee was the No. 2 seed at 138 pounds, but Goozee went 0-2 in Friday's action, dropping a 9-8 decision to Trace Evans of Enterprise, followed by a consolation loss by pin (2:10) to Landen Timeus of Gold Beach.
Meanwhile, Isaac Goozee scored a little redemption for his brother, as he pinned the No. 2-seeded wrestler at 220, a fall in 3:56 over Jimmy North of Central Linn.
From there, senior Cole Kennedy-Gooch of Adrian posted a 9-7 decision over Goozee in the semifinals. The loss sent Goozee to consolation, where he lost a 5-3 decision to Zach Vigil of Glide.
