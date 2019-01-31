The Tillamook Cheesemakers showed their strength on the wrestling mat Wednesday night, dominating three other schools in a night of Cowapa League duals at Seaside.
The Gulls hosted wrestlers from Astoria, Banks and Tillamook in a final league tune-up for the post-season, which begins Saturday at Banks, where the Braves will host the Cowapa League tournament (a one-day event featuring the same four schools).
From looking at the results of Wednesday's duals, Tillamook will be the heavy favorite.
The Cheesemakers went undefeated in their three duals, scoring decisive wins over Astoria (78-6), Banks (64-15) and Seaside (71-10).
Banks managed to defeat the Gulls (57-24) and the Fishermen (70-12), while Seaside won its Clatsop Clash dual with Astoria, 46-23.
And whenever the Fishermen and Gulls meet in a dual, there's bound to be forfeits, as both teams have struggled to fill all weight classes.
In Wednesday's Clash, there were only five matches on the mat. The other nine weights had eight forfeits, with one exhibition match.
On the mat, Seaside's Johnathon Kenenounis opened the lowest weight class (106 pounds) with a pin over Astoria's Jack Phillips in 1 minute, 15 seconds.
The Gulls' Axel Garcia posted a major decision (13-5) over Astoria's Emma King, before the Fishermen won back-to-back weight classes.
At 126, Astoria's William Eddy scored a technical fall (15-0, at 3:05) over Seaside's Kaden Samson. And Marcos Elena pinned the Gulls' Daniel Lombardi in 2:47.
Seven of the next eight weights ended with forfeits (five wins for Seaside, one for Astoria, and one double forfeit), while Astoria's Wesley Ellison scored a fall over Seaside's David Toyooka in 2:49.
In an exhibition match at 145 pounds, Seaside's Aidan Tice pinned Daniel Messing in 43 seconds.
The Gulls scored three wins on the mat vs. Banks.
At 113 pounds, Garcia pinned Mason Warren in 1:06. Gio Ramirez scored a fall over Tyler Nies in 2:54, and Seaside's Lawson Talamantez pinned Andrew Nichols in 2:24.
Tillamook won 10 matches by pin in the Cheesemakers' dual with Seaside. Other than a forfeit win at 132, the Gulls' lone victory came from Luke Nelson, who posted a 13-2 major decision over Dawson McKibbin at 220 pounds.
The Fishermen also managed just one win against Tillamook — a pin by Elena vs. Lesile Marquez at 132 pounds.
Astoria also had just one victory against Banks, as Eddy won by fall (46 seconds) over Haylee Davis at 126. The Braves won seven matches by forfeit.
Saturday's meet at Banks will be for bragging rights among the Cowapa League schools, while the District 1/4A tournament (Feb. 8-9 at Tillamook) will determine the state meet qualifiers. In addition to the four Cowapa teams, wrestlers from Estacada, Molalla, North Marion and Woodburn will compete in the District 1 meet.
