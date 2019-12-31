The Warrenton wrestling team was putting in lots of miles last weekend, attending three separate tournaments Saturday.
One group of Warriors took part in the Bob Bishop Invitational at Willamina. Another group went to Clatskanie for the Tigers' Holiday Classic. And the Warrenton girls traveled to Portland to compete in the Jefferson Invitational.
Individually, the Lady Warriors had two champions, two seconds, a third and a fourth place finish.
Marlie Annat contributed 24 team points with a first place showing at 140 pounds, where Annat pinned three straight opponents — Jessica Cornea of Centennial in 3:55; a 1:55 semifinal fall against Noelia Castillo of David Douglas; and a 21-second pin over Ashley Novoa-Mendez of Century for the sweep over the big city wrestlers.
Warrenton's other champion was Isabella Carr at 170.
Carr took the same route as Annat, pinning three wrestlers from large schools.
She won by fall over Centennial's Rahma Mohamed (22 seconds); Simone Willingham of Centennial (1:41); and a 2:26 pin over Sydney Carter of Oregon City in the championship.
Second place points came from Alejandra Nestor at 100 pounds and Jade Vollner at 190. Divine Godwin took third at 125, and Anna Schenbeck placed fourth at 135.
At Willamina's Bob Bishop Invite, Warrenton's Sam Irwin continued to romp through the competition with another individual championship at 195.
Coming in with a 17-1 record, Irwin wrestled four times, scoring pins over wrestlers from Nestucca and Madras, then posting a 9-3 decision over Amity's Russell Brown in the semifinals, followed by a 7-3 victory against DeAndre Broxterman of Sheridan in the title bout.
Three Warriors added valuable points with third place showings, including Aricin Rodriguez at 113, Parker Greenawald at 132, and Nic Pior at 145.
Armin Rodriguez added a fourth place finish at 132, along with fourth place points from Alex Tapia at 160.
