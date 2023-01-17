Kaison Smith, Warrenton wrestling

Warrenton's Kaison Smith, right, wrestles against a Scio Logger in last week's Oregon Classic in Redmond.

 Corey Conant

Warrenton wrestlers took part in the prestigious Oregon Classic high school dual championships, held last Friday and Saturday in Redmond. The Warriors competed and placed fifth against 16 of the top 3A teams in the state.

As the overall No. 7 seed, Warrenton opened with a 53-12 win over Dayton, highlighted by Mason Bell’s 9-7 decision over 2022 state qualifier Hunter Conway at 126 pounds. James Mickelson added a 6-3 decision at 170 over state qualifier Gavin Koch.

