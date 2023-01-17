Warrenton wrestlers took part in the prestigious Oregon Classic high school dual championships, held last Friday and Saturday in Redmond. The Warriors competed and placed fifth against 16 of the top 3A teams in the state.
As the overall No. 7 seed, Warrenton opened with a 53-12 win over Dayton, highlighted by Mason Bell’s 9-7 decision over 2022 state qualifier Hunter Conway at 126 pounds. James Mickelson added a 6-3 decision at 170 over state qualifier Gavin Koch.
The Warriors followed with a 57-17 win over Sutherlin, but then fell short against No. 2 seed Harrisburg.
Warrenton had wins from Brandon Runolfson (by fall at 160), a Mickelson 5-4 decision over 2022 state placer Devin Martin at 170, and Kaison Smith’s 4-1 decision at 220, but the Eagles won, 63-12.
Finishing second in their pool, the Warriors faced No. 1 La Pine in a quarterfinal, where the Hawks defeated Warrenton.
Mickelson's record is still perfect, as he pinned two-time state qualifier Sean Forbes in just 25 seconds, and Smith won by fall at 285, but La Pine won the team scoring. The Hawks were later disqualified from the tournament due to a rule infraction.
In the consolation bracket, Warrenton defeated Scio 48-36, as Mason Gorr and Wyatt Bond contributed pins at 113 and 120; Ryder Sturgell sparked a string of four straight Warrenton pins with his fall over Huner Davis at 145; Richard Bolanos rallied for a last-second fall at 152; and Mickelson pinned Levi Forson in the second round.
Runolfson bumped to 170 and pinned Jeffery Lefeber; and Smith won again at 285.
In the fifth place match against No. 8 seed North Valley, Sturgell won an overtime match at 145 and Sean Irwin scored a crucial 3-2 decision at 195, leading to a 42-33 win for the Warriors.
“We finished the highest that we could under the circumstances that we had to work with,” said Warrenton coach Corey Conant. “I’m proud of how our team regrouped after a tough loss to beat two solid teams and outperform our seed.”
The clear state favorite in his weight class, Mickelson finished the weekend 6-0 with “significant wins over wrestlers from all of the teams that we wrestled,” Conant said. “James has done very well in close matches this year, and has been the tone setter as far as energy is concerned.”
Runolfson was 5-1 and scored the full six team points in all of his wins. Smith was also 5-1, between matches at 220 and 285.
“(Smith) wanted to do what was best for the team and led by example in that regard,” Conant said. “We were able to wrestle multiple state champions and other high quality competition all weekend. It was a great tournament for us teamwise and wrestling wise. We'll take a lot of this back home with us as we gear up for the stretch run of the season.”
At the youth level, Warrenton Kids’ Brayden Cooley finished third at 149 pounds in the 14U division, and Oskar Haggren competed at 63 pounds in the 10U division.