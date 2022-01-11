Fourth place in a 19-team wrestling tournament, which included some of the top schools in the state? Not bad, for having not wrestled competitively in three weeks.
The Warrenton wrestling team took part in the Dayton Invitational last weekend, and the Warriors showed that they are at least the favorite to repeat as district champions, and should once again be a power at the state meet.
The all-day tournament saw more than 300 wrestlers. “There were some big schools and the majority of our league in attendance, so it was a good measuring stick meet for us,” said Warrenton coach Corey Conant.
The Warrenton boys took fourth behind McNary (241 points), Estacada (190) and Camas, Washington (156), and slightly ahead of rival Rainier (130.5).
The Warriors had seven placers, “and had contributions from a bunch more kids on the fringe of placing,” Conant said. “As a unit we did some really great things, and in general, I felt like we showed healthy confidence and expected to win our matches. We learned a lot about what we need to keep working on in our lead up to the Oregon Classic (Friday and Saturday in Redmond).”
The Warrenton girls finished eighth out of the 10 teams.
“We are a young and newer team on the girls side, but they’ve shown a lot of resilience and continue to work hard,” Conant said.
Highlights for the Warrenton boys included junior James Mickelson taking first at 170 pounds, while senior teammates Austin Atwood (132) and Parker Greenawald (145) took second at their respective weights.
Adding third place points for Warrenton were freshmen Brayden Greenawald (132), Ryder Sturgell (152) and Josh Smith (220), with sophomore Max Smith fifth at 160.
“I was particularly impressed with James’ finals match,” Conant said. “He wrestled a good wrestler from Camas (Hunter Gurule) and was taken down off of his own aggressive first shot. He battled back and won a tough 6-4 decision, reminding us that wrestling is a six-minute match that is won in the third period.”