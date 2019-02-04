Members of the Warrenton girls wrestling team took part in the North Regional qualifier last weekend at Liberty High School in Hillsboro.
The tournament drew 223 wrestlers, “blowing away last year's state tournament numbers,” said Warrenton coach Corey Conant.
Only two girls per weight qualified for the state tournament, and unfortunately for the Warriors, no Warrenton wrestlers were able to qualify.
The brackets for the state tournament include just four wrestlers per weight, with the other two qualifiers coming out of the South Regional, held last weekend at Thurston High School.
“Next year they will look to expand it to an eight-girl state tournament,” Conant said. “I feel like that is a much more equitable number. A lot of great wrestlers will not get a chance to compete at state due to how tough it can be to finish in the top two.”
The Warriors had 11 wrestlers competing in the regional, after a rash of injuries and illnesses over the past few weeks knocked several team leaders out for the season.
Still, “the 11 girls who made it all the way to competition did a wonderful job,” Conant said.
Warrenton senior Noel O'Bryan took third at 170 pounds, and had a chance to qualify for state in consolation.
“She gave herself some chances, but wasn't able to pull off the victory,” Conant said.
Elsewhere, Warrior senior Madison Kadera was fourth at 110, where she “turned it on at the right time and came from behind to pin the No. 3 seed in the quarterfinals,” Conant said.
Warrenton senior Libby Renhert was fifth at 190.
Hillsboro won the team title, followed by Hood River Valley, Century and Scappoose, all 5A or 6A schools. Warrenton and Class 6A Centennial tied for fifth.
“We are super proud of our most successful Warrenton women's wrestling team ever,” Conant said. “They grew a ton this year and continue to build a tradition for future Warrenton Warriors to follow.”
Other locals competing included Astoria freshman Emma King, who went 5-2 and finished fifth in her weight bracket.
Knappa's Lakota Schaeffer and Jade Somoza were both went 1-2 in their respective divisions.
Conant said the number of wrestlers who competed in the two regionals is double the number of last year's state tournament.
The sport of girls' wrestling “is exploding across the state, and we want the North Coast to be a big part of that,” he said.
