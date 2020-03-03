Warrenton's heaviest state qualifier won the biggest honor a wrestler can earn at a state tournament — a state championship.
At the OSAA state meet, held last Friday and Saturday at Portland's Memorial Coliseum, junior Sam Irwin won Warrenton's first individual state title in wrestling since 2016, as Irwin went 3-0 to win the championship in the class 3A 195-pound division.
Team-wise, the Warriors scored 28 points to tie for 13th out of 23 schools. Burns won the team championship with 180 points, ahead of Dayton (144.5) and Nyssa (112).
Irwin's state title is all part of the resurgence in Warrenton wrestling.
The Warriors won 11 individual championships from 1996 to 2003. But from 2004 to 2019, Warrenton had just one individual title, a championship at 106 pounds from Colton Walker in 2016.
Irwin and others may end that drought, as all five Warrior wrestlers who qualified for state this season will return next year.
Irwin, the No. 1 seed in his division, won his first state title in the nine-man bracket at 195. After a first round bye, he opened with one of his closest victories of the season, a 4-2 decision over Gabe Knox of Harrisburg.
Irwin won by fall at the 5:24 mark over Andrew Hill of South Umpqua, which put him into the championship match against senior Michael Winn of Burns, the No. 3 seed.
Irwin took an early lead, Winn battled back, and with the score tied at 5-5 and just seven seconds left in the third round, “Sam blasted a low shot and finished the takedown with two seconds left,” said Warrenton coach Corey Conant.
“We were so thrilled for Sam that he was able to see his hard work translate into a title,” he said. “Nothing is guaranteed in this sport until you win it. Even as the first seed, only seven of the 14 No. 1 seeds won their weight class, but now that he has, no one can take it away.”
Conant said Irwin's win capped “a fantastic season for him and our entire team. Sam wrestled smart and explosively.”
Warrenton had just one other win on the mat, from freshman Aricin Rodriguez at 106 pounds.
The No. 4 seed at 106, Rodriguez lost by fall (3:32) to freshman Carter Lardy of Burns in a quarterfinal match. He bounced back with a 7-5 sudden victory over Rainier freshman Hunter Hendricks, before freshman Tyler Havniear of Cascade Christian pinned Rodriguez in 1:41.
At 145 pounds, Warrenton junior Nic Pior won his first match by forfeit, but then lost his next two, by medical forfeit.
Conant said, “Nic broke his hand during warm-ups. It was a freak accident. He just fell on it the wrong way. Very bad timing and a devastating way to end the season. Nic is a super-focused and resilient guy, and I know he will bounce back, ready for his senior year.”
In the 152-pound division, Warrior sophomore Alex Tapia was 0-2, and sophomore Josh Niehuser was 0-2 at 160.
All five wrestlers should give Warrenton another strong presence at state next season, and will help the Warriors contend for a district title in 2021.
“This whole season has been a fun ride,” Conant said. “Our whole team put together a collective effort that our community can be proud of. We are excited for off-season growth, and are already looking at how to improve for next year.”
In the girls state tournament, Warrenton's Jade Vollner lost twice by fall at 190 pounds.
In class 2A wrestling, sophomore Devyn McCall was Knappa's lone state qualifier, at 138 pounds.
McCall lost by fall to Levi Roath of Crane in the quarterfinals, then lost by forfeit in a consolation match.
Plenty of wrestling for the Gulls
The 12-man brackets resulted in a lot more wrestling for the 4A schools.
Three of Seaside's four wrestlers who qualified for the state meet wrestled a combined 17 matches on the mat, with all three placing in the top six in the state tournament.
La Grande won the team title with 261 points, ahead of Sweet Home (254.5) and defending state champion Tillamook, third with 142.5 points.
Seaside was 17th in the team standings with 34 points.
Seeded sixth, Seaside junior Aidan Tice wrestled five matches at 152 pounds, where he opened with an 8-7 sudden victory over Hidden Valley sophomore Jacob Hughes.
Tice lost a 10-2 major decision to Jaden Schnepp of Ontario, bounced back with a pin (1:52) over Ontario sophomore Alex Cary in 1:52, then lost by technical fall (16-0) to Tillamook senior Chad Werner.
Tice ended his meet with a revenge win, pinning Schnepp in 1:13 in the fifth-place match.
The No. 3 seed at 182 pounds, Seaside sophomore Lawson Talamantez opened with a 50-second pin over Sweet Home sophomore Tucker Weld.
Junior MaHonri Rushton of Baker/Powder Valley scored a victory over Talamantez in the quarterfinals, with a pin in 3:03.
Talamantez bounced back in consolation with a fall (2:36) over La Grande's Lamar Ward, followed by a 10-6 decision against Jaime Cruz of Woodburn.
But that was the last victory for Talamantez, who lost by fall to Stayton's Johnny Sylva (2:26) and by fall to Cade Wynne of Mazama (1:26) in the fifth place match.
Seaside senior Luke Nelson was seeded fifth at 195 pounds, but Philomath junior Connor Kohn scored a huge first round upset over Nelson, winning by fall at the 2:53 mark.
Nelson rebounded with three straight victories: a pin in 1:53 over Cobie Simpson of Cottage Grove; a 10-2 decision against Estacada's Jackson Turner; and a 13-3 major decision over Iakona Howerton of Sweet Home.
Nelson's win string was snapped by Philomath's Issiah Blackburn, who pinned Nelson in 2:49.
Senior Kody Zemke of Madras posted an 11-3 major decision over Nelson in the fifth place match.
Seaside sophomore Johnathon Kenenounis lost twice at 113 pounds.
Astoria's lone competitor, senior Skylar Smith, lost two matches at 285 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.