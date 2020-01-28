The Warrenton boys and girls wrestling teams had a full schedule last weekend, one weekend after the Warriors had to cancel their trip to the Oregon Classic in central Oregon, due to bad weather.
On Wednesday, Warrrenton hosted a four-way Clatsop Clash, as the Warriors invited Astoria, Seaside and Knappa for a night of local wrestling.
“We had some good matches, but mostly it was a great night for people in the county to come out and get excited for wrestling,” said Warrenton coach Corey Conant. “The tougher the region is, the better it is for our team and our sport."
The Warriors swept the duals, and kept the traveling trophy in their possession.
“We'd like to put the trophy back on the line and do it again next year,” Conant said.
Warrenton returned to action Saturday, with the boys competing in the Monroe Invitational.
“We saw the top 2A team in Culver and a good 4A team in Banks,” Conant said. “Wrestling with Willamina and Scio is always a chance to get better, and for the most part our wrestlers took advantage. We finished fifth in the 16-team field.”
Culver won the team title with 190 points, followed by Willamina (157), Banks (156), Scio (140) and the Warriors (116).
Individually, Warrenton's Sam Irwin took second in the 195-pound weight class, losing to Neah-Kah-Nie's Travis Bennett in the championship match.
Teammate Leonard Thompson was third at 220, and fourth place finishes went to Aricin Rodriguez (106), Armin Rodriguez (126) and Nic Pior (145).
Lady Warriors at Hood River
Meanwhile, the Warrenton girls took part in the Hood River Invitational, wrestling on the mats filled with big city schools.
Thurston won the team championship with 252 points, ahead of Hillsboro (179), Bend (157), Centennial (93), Forest Grove (92), Century (85) and Warrenton (74), which placed seventh out of 33 schools.
“The tournament featured many of the top teams that we will see at the girls North Regional and state qualifier at Century in two weeks,” said Conant, whose team had four placers.
Jade Vollner led Warrenton with a third place showing at 190 pounds, while Isabella Carr was fifth at 155.
Sixth-place finishes went to Divine Godwin (125) and Anna Schenbeck (135).
“We are super happy with how far both of our teams have come, but getting to the next level will take more work than it took to get where we are,” Conant said. “We have two more weeks to get prepped for girls regionals and three more weeks until boys districts.”
