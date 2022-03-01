The Warrenton Warriors are working their way up the ladder of the state's best in 3A wrestling programs.
After a seventh place finish in last season's culminating event, the Warriors left this year's state tournament with a sixth place team finish — its highest placing since coach Dennis Warren led Warrenton to a fifth place showing in 1997-98.
The eastern part of the state showed its strength, as host La Pine racked up 199.5 points to win the team championship, ahead of Burns (166.5) and Harrisburg (110.5), followed by Nyssa (87), Willamina/Falls City (80.5), Warrenton (56.5), Dayton (52.5), South Umpqua (49), Rainier (48) and Pleasant Hill (47) to round out the top 10.
“The three teams from the eastern league ended up being a dominant force, taking three of the top four team spots, nine of the 14 individual titles and having a representative in every final,” said Warrenton coach Corey Conant. “We had 10 qualifiers and wanted to improve on our seventh place finish from last year. We did that. Just as we had all season long, we scored points across our lineup, but not enough to lift us into the top tier.”
Senior Alex Tapia was the big point-scorer for the Warriors, compiling 17.5 team points at 170 pounds.
After a bye, Tapia scored a technical fall (4:55, 20-3) over Corbyn Jones of South Umpqua in the quarterfinals, then posted a 13-10 decision over La Pine's Cache Montgomery in a semifinal.
In the championship match, Easton Kemper of Burns pinned Tapia in 2:25.
Tapia “showed a huge amount of determination and grit this season,” Conant said. “He made the finals at a very tough weight and let it fly. We couldn't be prouder of his growth as a wrestler and as a person. He may be the most widely liked wrestler by teammates and opponents in all of 3A wrestling.”
Warrenton senior Parker Greenawald finished fourth at 145 pounds, where, after a bye, he opened with a sudden victory over Irrigon's Jacob Ayala in a quarterfinal, before Kevin Peasley of Burns won by fall over Greenawald.
He went 1-1 in consolation, as Ayala bounced back with a 10-8 decision over Greenawald in the third-place match.
“Missing nearly all of last year after an injury, Parker emerged as a leader and an example for our younger wrestlers,” Conant said.
The Smiths on the Warrenton roster were responsible for most of the remaining points.
In only his third year of wrestling, senior Josh Smith took fourth at 220 pounds, with two wins by fall, over Riverside's Cameron Wittsberger (1:08) in the quarterfinals, and Yamhill-Carlton's Jesse Luttrell in a consolation semifinal (2:20).
Landen Roggenkamp of La Pine pinned Smith in the third place match in 1:46.
Elsewhere, Warrenton sophomore Max Smith took sixth at 160, and freshman Kaison Smith was sixth at 220, as the Warriors will have plenty of point-scoring fire power returning next season, when Warrenton wrestling will look to take another step or two up the ladder.
“Max and Kaison were both a match away from placing and will return hungry for more,” Conant said. “Freshman Brayden Greenawald at 126 and junior James Mickelson at 170 also won matches at state and will return next year.”
He added, “the coaching staff is extremely grateful for all the work and energy that our families and wrestlers put into our team, all season long.”
The girls state meet was last week in Culver, where Warrenton sophomore Grace Thoma competed at 100 pounds, going the distance but coming up short in both matches, as Warrenton's second-ever female state qualifier.
Knappa's Roe sixth
In the 2A state meet, Saturday at Culver High School, Knappa's Corbin Roe won two consolation matches by fall, then lost a 4-1 decision to Bailey Thompson of Myrtle Point in a consolation semifinal.