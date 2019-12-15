The next target for Warrenton wrestling: a district title.
The Warriors have already proven that they can win the regular season invitationals, as they did again Saturday at home.
Warrenton scored 323 points and finished with eight individual champions to win their annual tournament for the second year in a row.
Now it's time to focus on winning the 3A Special District 2.
Warrenton swarmed the competition Saturday, as the Warriors finished well ahead of second place Vernonia (182 points), with Seaside (178.5) third.
Ilwaco was fourth, followed by Raymond, Astoria, Clatskanie, Knappa and Wahkiakum.
“Wrestling for the home crowd is one of the most thrilling aspects of high school wrestling,” said Warrenton coach Corey Conant, whose team is on the verge of a district dynasty. “We were excited to show the community what we have been working on. We put eight wrestlers in the finals and won six. It was a great night to watch Warrenton wrestling, and we were happy for our families and supporters to see our team do so well.”
Warrenton's first big points came from sophomore Austin Atwood at 120 pounds.
Following a forfeit win, Atwood scored three straight falls over Xander Knox of Seaside (in 5:22), Ole Olsen of Raymond (1:13) and Ilwaco's Malachi Taylor in the title bout (1:01).
The Warriors' second wrestler to reach the finals was sophomore Parker Greenawald at 132, where Greenawald opened with a pin over Seaside's Josh Brown (2:38) in the quarterfinals, followed by a major decision (14-3) against Knappa's Jacob Morey in a semifinal match.
In the title match, Greenawald scored his quickest win of the day, a 43-second fall over Warrenton freshman teammate Raul Melina.
The Warriors won the next weight class as well.
Armin Rodriguez posted a 43-second pin over Clatskanie's David Nowlin in the quarterfinals at 138, scored a fall (1:07) over teammate Jorge Lopez in the final four, then defeated Clatskanie's Anthony Coats with a 53-second pin in the championship match.
A third consecutive weight class was won by a Warrior, as Nic Pior cruised to the championship at 145 with a bye, a 46-second fall over Knappa's Addison Pietila, a 9-0 major decision against Ilwaco's Christophe Lake, and a pin (2:30) against Vernonia's Austin Sicard in the title match.
Pior was named Wrestler of the Meet in the lighter weights.
Seaside's Aidan Tice (most outstanding wrestler in the upper weights) won four matches to win the championship at 152, where Tice had a 51-second pin against Raymond's Oscar Juarez, a 17-2 technical fall over Clatskanie's Mike Hinsz, another quick pin (59 seconds) over Wahkiakum's Braxton Jones, then a hard-earned pin (3:23) over Ilwaco's Keegan Kemmer in the final.
Back came the Warriors with a title at 160, where sophomore Alex Tapia had a bye, a 32-second pin over Seaside's Skyler Hazen, a 2-1 decision in the semifinals over Ilwaco's Aidan Auttelet, then a 9-7 victory over Seaside's Everett Rollins in the title bout, capping Tapia's first matches of the season.
Warrenton sophomore Josh Niehuser didn't get a title, but he did add team points at 170 by advancing to the final, only to lose by fall (39 seconds) to Clatskanie's Trent Berntsen.
Trevor Hutson of Ilwaco won by fall (5:44) over Knappa's Kaleb Roe in the final at 182.
Junior Sam Irwin scored Warrenton's sixth and final championship at 195, where Irwin scored two straight pins (in a total of 87 seconds), won by injury default in the semifinals, then won with a 3:44 fall over Raymond's Chase Flynn in the final, for Irwin's second tournament win of the season.
A 4A state title contender, Seaside's Luke Nelson pinned Cayden Mendez in 1:11 in the final at 220, and Astoria picked up its lone championship out of a four-wrestler bracket at 285, where Skylar Smith scored a fall (3:15) over Ilwaco's Michael Rodda in the final.
“We enjoyed the night, but need to get right back to it,” Conant said. “We are still very early in the season, and this will feel like a distant memory by the end of the year.”
Warrenton competes in dual meets with Astoria, Knappa, Mark Morris and Tillamook's second team in a four-way meet Wednesday at Astoria.
Lady Warriors place second
One day earlier, Warrenton hosted a girls invitational, where the Warriors finished second behind Forest Grove.
Warrenton's Jade Vollner, Isabella Carr and Marlie Annat all won their groups, while teammates Stevey Berry and Alejandra Nestor took second.
“We want to keep building this tournament every year,” Conant said. “There needs to be a competitive girls tournament on the North Coast, and we are working towards being that.”
The tournament had 50 wrestlers, “which is more than last year, and we want more than that next year,” Conant said.
Ten schools took part in Friday's meet, while the Lady Warriors will travel to Liberty High School for an upcoming invitational.
Team: Forest Grove 133, Warrenton 109, Wahkiakum 68.5, Ilwaco 49, Yamhill-Carlton 35, Clatskanie 32, Seaside 28, Astoria 24, Raymond 19.5, Corbett 4.
