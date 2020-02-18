The Warrenton wrestling team will be sending five wrestlers to the state tournament, Feb. 28-29 in Portland, following the Warriors' performance last weekend in the 3A Special District 2 tournament.
Dayton ran away with the team title, scoring 282.5 points over the two-day tournament, Friday and Saturday at Amity High School.
Willamina/Falls City (229.5 points) was a distant second, followed by Warrenton (226) and Taft (201) in the eight-team field.
The top three wrestlers at each weight qualified for state.
Last year, the Warriors finished fifth in the team standings and sent three wrestlers to state. This year — third place and five wrestlers.
“With the addition of Yamhill-Carlton, we knew our district was going to be even tougher,” said Warrenton coach Corey Conant. “We took 20 wrestlers and 16 of them placed. We knew that we had some depth, and we scored team points all over the lineup.”
The Warriors had two district champions. Heading the list of those going to state will be individual champions Aricin Rodriguez (106 pounds) and Sam Irwin (195), with additional state qualifiers Nic Pior (second at 145), sophomore Josh Niehuser (second, 160) and Alex Tapia (third, 152).
With just five wrestlers at 106, Rodriguez only had to wrestle to twice, and less than six minutes of action to win the title.
He pinned Kaden Byrum of Taft at the 2:42 mark in the semifinal, then scored a fall over Clatskanie's Austin Hahn in 2:27 in the title match.
“Aricin has gotten better every tournament,” Conant said of the freshman. “He's not afraid to wrestle tough wrestlers that may be heavier than him, and always gives himself a chance to win.”
Irwin cruised to another title, pinning his first two opponents in 2:49 and 4:48, respectively, then posted a 7-2 decision over Willamina sophomore Corey Greenlaw in the championship.
A junior, Irwin “has put together a stellar season, making the finals in every tournament this year,” Conant said. “After an all-state football season, he looks to keep rolling at state.”
A junior at 145, Pior opened with a pin over Amity's Josh Espalin and won his quarterfinal match by injury default with Yamhill's Eli Potter when Potter suffered a dislocated elbow.
Pior pinned William Calderon of Taft in 5:06, then lost the championship match against Brandon Isaacson, in a 6-2 decision.
“Nic was district champion last year, and we know he was disappointed to not repeat,” Conant said. “He can be proud of how he wrestled and will be locked in on his state tournament goals.”
Niehuser won twice at 160, with a pin (1:46) against Dayton's Corbin Magee and a semifinal decision (9-3) over Andrew Allen of Willamina, before Rainier's David Katon pinned Niehuser in 3:01 in the final.
Tapia won his first match at 152, advanced by forfeit to the semifinals, where he lost by fall to Willamina's Spyre Nelson.
He bounced back with two consolation wins, including a 5-4 decision over Willamina's Wyatt Baker in the third place match.
“We picked up some wins that people didn't expect us to win in the early rounds, and pushed 10 into the semifinals and four into the finals,” Conant said. “Winning a district championship has big implications for state seeding.”
The three champions from each district and best runner-up will be the top four seeds in a nine-wrestler bracket at state. With the realignment of leagues and the shrinking of the 3a tournament from 12 to 9 wrestlers, places will be awarded for 1st-4th instead of 1st-6th.
“We think this group (a freshman, two sophomores and two juniors) can surprise some people at state, and we'll take the next two weeks to work on stuff and be as sharp as possible,” Conant said.
“Improvement is always the goal, and we exceeded that goal as a team,” he said. “We tried to engineer our practice and schedule to prep us for districts as much as possible, and the work bore out for us. On the other hand, we still have a lot of room to keep improving. Our wrestlers are hungry to get better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.