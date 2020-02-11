The Warrenton girls wrestling team found out how tough the big schools are in a regional tournament, last weekend at Century High School.
Centennial won the team title, and Warrenton placed 23rd (tied with Tillamook) in the North Regional, held last Friday and Saturday.
The North Regional included large 5A and 6A schools from the Portland area, and featured teams from across the state, from Warrenton to Vale and Nyssa, to North Salem.
The top four wrestlers at each weight qualified for state, Feb. 28-29 in Portland.
Warrenton had one state qualifier, as senior Jade Vollner took fourth at 190 pounds, locking up her second trip to state. As a sophomore, she took fourth in the first ever girls state tournament in 2018.
Astoria finished 48th and Seaside tied for 55th in the team standings.
“Our team fought hard but caught some tough matchups early on,” said Warrenton coach Corey Conant. “Both the quantity and quality of girl wrestlers have increased every year.”
He added, “this (Warrenton) team is the first four-year girls group that we have had. Anna Schenbeck, Isabella Carr and Jade have provided leadership to the younger wrestlers and have played a huge role in building a tradition of girls wrestling at Warrenton.”
Schenbeck pinned her first two opponents at 130 pounds, before a pair of losses.
At 190, Vollner scored a pin (1:25) over Centennial's Melody Lozano, then followed with another quick fall (1:06) over Isis Phillips of Scappoose in the quarterfinals.
From there, Vollner lost in the semifinals, and went 1-1 in consolation for fourth.
“The coaching staff is incredibly proud of this group of girls and will be looking for big things from them in the future,” Conant said.
