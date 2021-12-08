Competing against a field of mostly larger schools, the Warrenton wrestling team finished seventh out of 12 teams in the Ranger Classic, held Dec. 4 in Estacada.
La Grande scored 249.5 points to walk away with the team title, ahead of Estacada (175.5) and Rainier (141), while the Warriors finished with 108.5 points.
Warrenton finished with three finalists (two at the same weight) and eight placers.
In the championship final at 220 pounds, Warrenton freshman Kaison Smith pinned senior teammate Josh Smith in 1:01, as the Smiths pinned their way to the title bout.
Josh Smith won by fall (3:28) over Waylon Riedel of Estacada in the quarterfinals, then pinned Lane Roberts of LaCenter in 3:45 in a semifinal.
Kaison Smith had quick pins over Jamison Davis of Sandy (14 seconds) and Brendan Couture of Forest Grove (1:15), before his win in the finals.
Warrenton’s Alex Tapia took second at 182 pounds, and Austin Atwood was third at 132.
“It was a great meet for us,” said Warrenton coach Corey Conant. “We battled with 4A, 5A and 6A teams and held our own. At the same time, we got a pretty clear picture of the things that we still need to work on.”
Warrenton had several wrestlers who won brackets in the junior varsity meet, while Alyssa Thoma went 3-0 and won the 120-pound division in the girls bracket.
“We’ll keep our heads down and prep for our home girls and boys meets (Friday and Saturday),” Conant said. “Our girls meet is hosting some great teams and should be one of the better meets in the state this week,” while the Warrenton boys are looking to win their third straight home meet.