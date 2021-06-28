The Warrenton Warriors continue to climb the 3A wrestling ladder, as the team compiled 65 points Saturday to finish seventh in the final meet of the season, held Saturday at Redmond High School.
That’s up 37 points and six spots from the 2020 state meet — which was expected, since the Warriors were competing with twice as many wrestlers than they did last season.
The only team with more wrestlers than the Warriors was La Pine, which won the team championship with 149.5 points.
Five of the top seven teams in Saturday’s state meet were from District 2, as Willamina placed second with 107 points, followed by Rainier (third, 92), Dayton (fourth, 88), Yamhill-Carlton (sixth, 66) and Warrenton (seventh).
The trend for the Warriors on Saturday was wrestlers falling short in the semifinals and finishing fourth in the final consolation round.
“Joy, anguish and pride all wrapped up in one tournament,” was the way Warrenton coach Corey Conant described the one-day event, in which the Warriors had five state placers, all fourth.
The seventh-place team finish matches Warrenton’s best since the 2000 to 2001 season.
“It was 100 degrees and higher inside the gym, but we stayed tough and made another huge step forward for our program,” Conant said. “The heat was a major factor for everyone. It sapped energy and made gripping really difficult.
“We had five wrestlers place in the tournament, which is tied for the most we have ever had (five in 1990) as a school,” he said. “We pushed all five wrestlers into the semifinals, where we went 0-5 in some heartbreakingly close matches.”
“Sam showed this team what it is like to bust through and win a state title, and also showed how hard it can be to repeat,” Conant said. “Sam wraps up a stellar, all-state, three-sport career and should be proud of his myriad of accomplishments.”
Team-wise, he said, “We were happy to break through into the placing rounds, but were left with the feeling of wanting more. Our season starts in five months, and we started preparations yesterday.”