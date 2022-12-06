The Warrenton wrestling team took sixth in the team standings last Saturday in Estacada’s Ranger Classic.
The Warriors wrestled against a field of bigger schools, with La Grande winning the team title with 281 points, ahead of Sandy, Estacada, La Center, Washougal (Washington) and the Warriors.
Warrenton sophomore Kaison Smith repeated as champion at 220 pounds to highlight the Warriors’ day.
“(Smith) wrestled really smart and tough, even pinning a wrestler who had beat him last year,” said Warrenton coach Corey Conant.
Senior James Mickelson was second at 182 pounds, and “looked really good against some bigger wrestlers, and has been really aggressive and assertive this week,” Conant said.
Elsewhere, Warrior sophomore Ryder Sturgell was second at 152, losing a close match in the final, after Sturgell had rallied to pin his opponent in the semifinals, where Warrenton wrestlers were 3-3.
On the girls side, senior Cheyenne Neihuser (152) and Katie Rehnert (195) went 2-0 to win their brackets.
The Warriors host the Fast Lube & Oil-sponsored Warrenton Invitational Saturday.
“Many of our wrestlers are still getting to the weights that they want to be at, and we had some overlap in terms of our scoring wrestlers,” Conant said. “We have a lot of work to do, and at the same time, had some great moments.”