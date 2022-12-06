The Warrenton wrestling team took sixth in the team standings last Saturday in Estacada’s Ranger Classic.

The Warriors wrestled against a field of bigger schools, with La Grande winning the team title with 281 points, ahead of Sandy, Estacada, La Center, Washougal (Washington) and the Warriors.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.