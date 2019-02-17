The Warrenton wrestling team finished fifth in the team standings and qualified three wrestlers for the state meet, following two full days of action at Warrenton High School.
The Warriors hosted the District 1/3A tournament Friday and Saturday, with a field of seven teams competing.
Willamina/Falls City racked up 358.5 points to win the team championship, well ahead of second place Dayton (232). Taft was third with 225 points, followed by Rainier (184) and Warrenton (134).
The Warriors were in third place after Friday's rounds, and remained in third through the early part of Saturday's action.
“Fifth place did not tell the whole story,” said Warrenton coach Corey Conant. “We ended up with 13 placers. We are in a tough league and we did not look afraid in any of our matches.”
Three Warrenton wrestlers will head to Portland later this week, after qualifying in Saturday's finals.
The Warriors had one individual champion, as sophomore Nic Pior went 3-0 in the 132-pound weight class, which had just five wrestlers.
Pior won his first match on the mat with a one-minute pin over Amity junior Cameron Weigart.
He followed with a 5-4 semifinal decision over Willamina freshman Spyre Nelson, then finished off his perfect weekend with a 7-6 decision against Willamina sophomore Bryce Mode in the championship match.
The first Warrior to qualify for state was Armin Rodriguez at 120 pounds. The junior had a first round bye, then pinned Dayton's Bryan Zuniga in 57 seconds.
Rodriguez lost a 12-6 decision to Willamina freshman Elias Scholten in the semifinals, but bounced back in consolation with a pin over freshman Kaden White of Taft.
In the third place final, Rodriguez posted an 8-2 decision over Warrenton freshman teammate Austin Atwood.
And at 285, Warrenton sophomore Triston Scott had to wrestle four times to finish third in his class.
Scott had a 37-second pin over Clatskanie's Sterling Bruce to reach the semifinals, where Dayton's Blake Larsen pinned Scott in 34 seconds.
Scott rebounded in consolation with a fall over teammate Robert Berk, then pinned Rainier's Cameron Governale in 1:42 in the third-place match.
Warrenton picked up team points with two fourth-place finishers, including Atwood at 120 pounds and Parker Greenawald at 126.
Gio Martinez and Trevor Snider-Clark had back-to-back fifth place showings at 152 and 160 pounds, respectively.
