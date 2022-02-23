Ring up another district championship for the Warrenton wrestling program.
And it wasn’t even close this time, as the Warriors racked up 308.5 points to easily finish ahead of Rainier (214), Willamina (201), and five other teams last weekend at Yamhill-Carlton.
According to team records, it’s the first time Warrenton has won back-to-back district titles since the Warriors won five straight from 1973 to 1977.
After finishing first in one of the toughest districts in the state (Special District 2), the Warriors can now turn their attention to competing for an elusive state title. Warrenton has finished second three times, the last in 1988-89.
And with 10 wrestlers qualifying for the 3A boys state tournament Saturday at La Pine High School, the Warriors will certainly be ready to rack up more points.
“We work really hard to be ready for the postseason, and our team was absolutely ready to go when the whistle blew,” said Warrenton coach Corey Conant, named district Coach of the Year along with assistants Lennie Wolfe, Trent Klebe, Mallory Vollner and Steve Stratton.
“Coming in, we knew we were going to have to beat some good wrestlers if we wanted to meet our goals,” he said. “For the most part, we stuck to our game plans and ended up upsetting a number of wrestlers along the way.”
In Saturday’s district meet, Warrenton had two individual champions, then compiled big points with five second- and three third-place finishers.
After winning by fall in the quarterfinals and semifinals at 126 pounds, Austin Atwood trailed early against Clatskanie’s Ernesto Rojas, “then put together three championship periods and came back to beat a wrestler who had beat him twice this year,” Conant said. “Our team demonstrated amazing belief in themselves and each other all day.”
At 220, Josh Smith only had to wrestle twice, with falls over Taft’s Erick Canales-Perez (1:27) and Jesse Luttrell of Yamhill-Carlton (2:00), then won by forfeit over teammate Kaison Smith in the final.
Besides Kaison Smith, second-place finishers included senior Jorge Lopez, who pinned last year’s state finalist (Jimmy Larsen of Dayton) in the 132-pound semifinals, before a loss to Rainier’s Christian Roberts in the title bout.
At 145, Parker Greenawald won by fall in the first round, followed by a technical fall over Clatskanie’s David Nowlin and a sudden victory against Gavin Fortelney of Rainier (7-5), before a loss to Dayton’s Tony Cisneros.
Max Smith had wins over wrestlers from Rainier and Dayton, but lost by fall to Michael Fox of Willamina in the championship match. Alex Tapia scored 22 team points at 170, winning quarterfinal and semifinal matches by fall.
Elsewhere, junior Raul Molina came from behind in the third period to pin a three-time state qualifier (Asher Tindall, Yamhill-Carlton) in the third-place match at 138.
Also headed to state are Brayden Greenawald (third at 126) and James Mickelson (third at 170).
Also making the podium were Wyatt Bond (4th, 106), Colton Lohf (4th, 120), Tyson McGrorty (4th, 145), Talon McGrorty (4th, 182) and Andre Simmons (4th, 285).
Brandon Runolfson (160) and Levi Cabalona (182) took fifth at their weights.
Warrenton’s Grace Thoma will compete in the girls’ state tournament, Thursday at Culver High School.
“We are extremely proud of our 11 state qualifiers, and all of the work that our whole team has put into this season,” Conant said.
Knappa’s Roe qualifies for state
In the District 1/2A tournament held last week in Rockaway Beach, Toledo won the team title with 203 points, edging second place Vernonia (196).
Knappa finished 11th with 43 points, and qualified one wrestler to state, as sophomore Corbin Roe wrestled five matches to finish third at 120 pounds. Logger sophomore Blaine Ogier placed fourth at 126.