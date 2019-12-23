The Warrenton wrestling team continues to pick up the first place tournament trophies, as the Warriors — for the second weekend in a row — won another regional tournament.
The team standings were closer this time, but Warrenton's 179 points were good enough to win the annual Down River Challenge, hosted by Wahkiakum High School.
Kalama placed second with 176.5 points, with White Salmon (109) a distant third.
Most of the 15 competing schools were from Washington, with Clatskanie placing fifth and Knappa 13th.
“The tournament lead kept bouncing back and forth between Kalama and Warrenton through the semifinals,” said Warrenton coach Corey Conant. “We had not secured the team win until Nic Pior picked up a fall in the 145 final. Every win, pin and point mattered. It was a total team effort.”
The Warriors had two individual champions, the lightest weight at 132 pounds, where Parker Greenawald won four matches to rack up 25 team points.
In the final, Greenawald pinned Napavine's Dusty Thayer in 4:39.
Greenawald reached the championship with a quarterfinal win over Jesus Reyes of R.A. Long (a 16-2 major decision), and a 7-4 decision over Knappa's Robert Piña-Morton in the semifinals.
Pior only had to wrestle twice to win the title at 145.
After byes in the first two rounds, he pinned Tristan Ridley of Adna in 2:01, then scored a fall (3:13) over White Salmon's Jack Kelly in the championship match.
Other Warrenton placers included Austin Atwood, second at 120. He won quarterfinal and semifinal matches over Clatskanie's Ernesto Rojas and Raymond's Max Crow, respectively, to reach the final.
Kalama's Chase Staup scored a 7-1 decision over Atwood in the championship match.
Sam Irwin was second at 195, where the junior pinned Gage Grigsby of Ocosta in 1:00 in the quarterfinals, followed by a hard-fought 6-5 decision over Raymond's Chase Flynn in the semifinals.
Adna's Lucas Ashley posted a major decision (11-2) over Irwin in the title bout.
Adding big points for the Warriors:
Aricin Rodriguez was third at 113, where he won by fall (1:27) over Clatskanie's Austin Hahn in the third-place match.
Armin Rodriguez added a third place finish at 138, pinning three of his four opponents, including a fall (1:07) over Gavin Hart of Mark Morris in the third place match.
Alex Tapia scored a third-place finish at 160, wrestling five matches capped by a pin (4:42) over Wahkiakum's Gabriel Moon in the consolation final.
Elsewhere, Warrenton had fourth-place finishes for Julien Whitsett (126), James Mickelson (152) and Joshua Niehuser (170).
Lady Warriors 11th
Also over the weekend, the Warrenton girls wrestling team took on some big school powers, and placed 11th out of 29 schools in the Liberty Invitational in Hillsboro.
Century won the team title with 125 points, followed by Scappoose, Hillsboro, Centennial and Forest Grove to complete the top five.
Warrenton was the smallest school in the field.
Some fourth place finishers for the Warriors included Alejandra Nestor at 100 pounds, Divine Godwin (125) and Marlie Annat (145).
