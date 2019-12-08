Six Warrenton wrestlers combined to score 113.5 points Saturday, as the Warriors took part in Estacada's Ranger Classic tournament.
“We earned a ton of bonus points from falls, and it is something we will continue to emphasize,” said Warrenton coach Corey Conant. “We put six wrestlers into the varsity tournament and all six placed."
Included was a first-place finish for Aricin Rodriguez at 113 pounds, as Rodriguez defeated three wrestlers to win the first tournament of his high school career.
“Aricin was a whirlwind of energy,” Conant said. “He didn't let up pressure for a minute.”
Sam Irwin added a title at 195 pounds, defeating a wrestler who had beaten Irwin three days earlier.
“Sam stuck to his game plan all day and put himself in a position to win the tournament, and he did,” Conant said. “It was a phenomenal effort.”
Elsewhere, Armin Rodriguez finished third at 138 and Nic Pior placed third at 152.
“Both Armin and Nic had some state tournament quality battles today, and that will serve us well down the road,” Conant said.
Austin Atwood added a fifth-place showing at 120, and Josh Neihuser was 3-2 for sixth at 170.
In the junior varsity tournament, Warrenton's Alejandra Lopez Nestor, Anna Schenbeck and Isabella Carr all won their girls brackets. Caleb Sprengeler, James Mickelson, Leo Thompson and Raul Molina each went 3-0 to win their respective brackets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.