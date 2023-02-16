A third consecutive state championship appearance wasn’t in the cards for the Warrenton Warriors wrestling team, which placed third in the 3A Special District 1 meet last Saturday at Rainier.
The Warriors were coming off district team championships in 2021 and 2022, scoring 308.5 points in last year’s title.
Larger schools with bigger numbers were the key in this year’s meet, as Yamhill-Carlton (with 23 entries) and Banks (21 wrestlers) finished first and second, respectively, followed by Warrenton and Rainier.
The top three placers in each weight class advance to the state tournament, Feb. 23 to 25 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
With 15 wrestlers, Warrenton “didn't have enough point-scorers to keep up with the top two teams,” said Warriors coach Corey Conant. “The wrestlers that we did enter, came to wrestle. Fourteen out of 15 placed, and 12 were top four finishers.”
Six Warriors finished in the top three in their weight classes to clinch spots in the state tournament. Six more Warriors placed fourth.
Sophomore Brayden Greenawald pinned Banks' Lane Gilbert in the final at 138 pounds for Warrenton’s lone district title, a second-round pin for Greenawald.
At 145 pounds, Warrenton’s Raul Molina (seeded fourth) defeated No. 1 seed Jackson Lyda, of Banks, in the semifinals. Molina lost in the final to Rainier's David Rice.
Warrenton’s Richard Bolanos, unseeded at 145 pounds, defeated the No. 3 seed, Neah-Kah-Nie's Jeremiah Miller in the first round, and eventually finished fourth.
Warrenton senior James Mickelson, ranked fifth in the state at 160 pounds, suffered a 4-3 loss in the title match to Rainier junior Derek Katon, still earning his third trip to state.
For the second year in a row, Warrior junior Max Smith made the finals, this year at 182 pounds. Smith scored the first takedown against No. 1-ranked Daevon Vereen, of Banks, but Vereen rallied and pinned Smith in 1:02.
There were just six wrestlers at 220 pounds. Warrenton sophomore Kaison Smith scored a 4-2 win in the semifinal to reach the championship, and No. 1 seed Mishael Mauch, of Banks, won by fall in 4:32.
Elsewhere, freshman Mason Gorr placed third at 113 pounds, securing his trip to Portland.
Two Loggers qualify for state
Knappa will send two wrestlers to the state tournament, as the Loggers were the host team for the District 1A/2A meet last week.
Ranked first in the state with a 37-2 record, Knappa junior Corbin Roe won the district title at 126 pounds.
Knappa’s Donnie Van Gundy took third at 113 pounds to clinch a spot at state.