A third consecutive state championship appearance wasn’t in the cards for the Warrenton Warriors wrestling team, which placed third in the 3A Special District 1 meet last Saturday at Rainier.

The Warriors were coming off district team championships in 2021 and 2022, scoring 308.5 points in last year’s title.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.