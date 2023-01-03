Warrenton wrestlers, Clatskanie

Warrenton wrestlers celebrate their latest first place tournament win, last week at Clatskanie.

 Warrenton Wrestling

The Class 3A wrestling teams of Oregon are chasing after the Warrenton Warriors — and they haven’t caught them yet.

Warrenton won another first place team trophy last week, as the Warriors topped 11 other schools, including some 4A competition, to win the Phil White Classic at Clatskanie High School. Held Dec. 29, the tournament honored the late Clatskanie coach.

