The Class 3A wrestling teams of Oregon are chasing after the Warrenton Warriors — and they haven’t caught them yet.
Warrenton won another first place team trophy last week, as the Warriors topped 11 other schools, including some 4A competition, to win the Phil White Classic at Clatskanie High School. Held Dec. 29, the tournament honored the late Clatskanie coach.
Warrenton scored 217 points, well ahead of Yamhill-Carlton (200) and Scappoose (143.5). Ilwaco was seventh, followed by Astoria (eighth) and Knappa (10th).
“We are getting better, and we had some matches today that showed our improvement and put us in a place to keep getting better,” said Warrenton coach Corey Conant.
Warrenton had five individual champions, two second place and three third placers.
Among the Warrenton champions was freshman Mason Gorr at 113 pounds. Gorr trailed late in a semifinal match before taking control with a quick takedown and turn, to win by fall over Xavier Smith of Ilwaco. Gorr won the final match by injury default.
In the final at 145, Warrior sophomore Brayden Greenawald won a 1-0 decision over Astoria’s Gunnar Olson. Greenawald “finished the match with a third round rideout against a tough wrestler,” Conant said.
In a rematch from the Holiday Duals in Warrenton the prior week, Warrenton’s James Mickelson met Yamhill-Carlton’s Erik Potter in the final.
Mickelson remains virtually unbeatable, winning by fall and earning outstanding wrestler for the upper weights.
Warrenton junior Max Smith won every match by fall at 182; and sophomore Kaison Smith wrestled at 285 and scored a 4-1 decision over Vernonia’s Isaiah Naeve in the final.
Elsewhere, Warrenton had second place showings from Ryder Sturgell (152) and Brandon Runolfson (160).
Levi Qualin (182), Sean Irwin (195) and Devon Sturgell (220) all scored crucial third place points.
For the Warrenton girls, sophomore Katie Renhert was 2-0 and won her weight group, while sophomores Kaidynce Daniels and Ayva Hudson were both second.
Warrenton competes Saturday in Willamina’s Bob Bishop Tournament. The Lady Warriors take part in the two-day Kelso tournament, one of the biggest girls tournaments in the country.