WARRENTON — Two full days of wrestling at Warrenton High School resulted in one second place and one first place team finish for the home Warriors.
A girls wrestling tournament opened the action on Friday, with Tillamook (159 points) taking the team trophy followed by Warrenton (96) and Dayton (75), out of 10 scoring schools.
The Lady Warriors had plenty of individual success, as Grace Thoma went 3-0 for first at 110 pounds; teammate Katie Renhert was 4-0 to win the 190-pound bracket; and Lizzie Rocha took first at 235. Alexis Little added a second place finish at 105.
The Warrenton boys wrestled in Saturday’s all-day tournament, racking up 184 points to win the team title, followed by Raymond (136) and Neah-Kah-Nie (109.5).
Ilwaco (83) was fourth, Knappa (78) fifth, followed by Astoria (seventh, 71) and Seaside (10th, 24).
Warrenton dominated with six individual champions and two second place showings.
Warrior freshman Mason Gorr was first at 113 pounds, winning four straight matches by fall, including a 13-second pin over Vernonia’s Jayden Josephson in the title match.
Senior Brandon Runolfson took first at 160, scoring a fall (5:49) over teammate Richard Bolanos in the final; and senior James Mickelson won the bracket at 170, pinning Neah-Kah-Nie’s Nathaniel Tinnes (:49) in the title match.
There were more Warrenton champions at 182 (junior Max Smith, 2-0), 195 (freshman Sean Irwin, 5-0, including four by fall), and 220 (freshman Devon Sturgell, 3-0).
Sophomore Wyatt Bond took second at 113 and Bolanos second at 160. Adding points were Ryder Sturgell (third at 152) and Levi Qualin (third at 182).
“It was an impressive showing in the finals and a good night for our program,” said Warrenton coach Corey Conant, “but we were even happier with how our wrestlers improved on the things we've been working on in practice. This is a good group that is paying attention and learning fast.”
Knappa’s Corbin Roe took first at 126 pounds, winning all three matches by fall, including a 46-second pin over Ilwaco’s Xavier Smith in the final.
Logger Blaine Ogier won the bracket at 138, pinning three straight opponents, a fall over Neah-Kah-Nie’s Tateum Carter in the title bout.
For Astoria, senior Will Hofmann — coming off a championship in the Rainier Invitational — won the title at 285, winning twice by fall, followed by a 5-2 decision over Sheridan’s Joe Trammell in the final.
Teammate Gunnar Olson was second at 145, and Henry Davis took second at 195.