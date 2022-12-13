Warrenton wrestlers

There were medals all around for Warrenton wrestlers last Saturday, as the Warriors won their annual invitational.

 Megan Kornder/For the Astorian

WARRENTON — Two full days of wrestling at Warrenton High School resulted in one second place and one first place team finish for the home Warriors.

A girls wrestling tournament opened the action on Friday, with Tillamook (159 points) taking the team trophy followed by Warrenton (96) and Dayton (75), out of 10 scoring schools.

