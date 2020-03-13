Astoria High School has a future powerhouse wrestler in Will Hofmann, currently an eighth grader at Astoria Middle School.
Hofmann recently qualified for state for the second year in a row. Weighing in at 209 pounds, he finished undefeated this season, taking first place at both districts and regionals in the 220-pound weight class.
Regionals were held March 8 at Woodburn High School, which was to host the state meet Saturday and Sunday before the tournament was cancelled.
Hofmann joined the Warrenton wrestling club before Astoria's regular wrestling season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.