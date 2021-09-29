Pickleball tournament set in Seaside The Astorian Sep 29, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Beaches & Breakers Pickleball Classic tournament will be held in Seaside Nov. 12 through Nov. 14 at the Sunset Recreation Center (Broadway Middle School).Registration closes Nov. 4. Players must be 12 and older to participate. The cost to play is $40. The cost for those who register before Oct. 21 is $30. Register at bit.ly/3urHbK6 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Beaches & Breakers Pickleball Classic Seaside Sport Pickleball Player Cost Sunset Recreation Center Broadway Middle School Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you