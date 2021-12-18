Swimmers and users of workout centers are likely relieved to know that aquatic centers and pools on the North Coast are back to normal operating hours, for the most part.
The Astoria Aquatic Center is back in business.
In addition to hosting scheduled high school swim meets this winter, the pool is open for “Family/Therapy” swims Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Tuesdays (7 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and Thursdays (7 to 11 a.m.).
The Astoria swim team will be practicing in the mornings from 8 to 10 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Dec. 20 to Dec. 31.
Families can take part in recreational activities while sharing the pool with local group classes.
Lap lanes, used for a variety of activities such as aerobics and lap swimming, are open to the public at the above times. Swimmers who wish to have a lane to themselves may reserve a lane. Cost is $25 per hour.
For non-pool workouts, individuals can use the center in self-led “stretch and strengthen” exercise groups, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. The class is for all levels of fitness, and incorporates the benefits of yoga stretches and resistance stretching, with an emphasis on good posture to maximize the benefits of an aquatic workout.
The pool’s “open play” times are 4 to 7 p.m., Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m., and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Swimmers under age 8 need to swim with an adult for their safety; swimmers ages 9 to 12 will be given a green wristband and may swim unaccompanied. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult within the facility for their safety.
The Astoria pool’s slide is open Monday through Friday, 4 to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, noon to 3 p.m.
Medium intensity water exercise workouts are available Tuesday and Thursdays, 7 to 8 a.m., using water and equipment for resistance, toning muscles and increasing endurance and flexibility.
The U.S. Coast Guard will have three lanes reserved in the lap pool, Tuesdays and Thursdays (8 to 10 a.m.).
The aquatic center is also offering a year-round recreational swim league, which began earlier this fall.
Beginning swimmers practice Tuesdays and Thursdays (4:30 to 5:30 p.m.); and advanced swimmers practice Monday, Wednesday and Fridays, 5 to 6:15 p.m.
Level placement and swimmer readiness evaluations can be scheduled by emailing aquatic center supervisor Terra Patterson (tpatterson@astoria.or.us). Participants can do dry land and aquatic exercise drills and team building activities. Cost is $50 per month for two-day per week participants, and $75 per month for three-day per week participants. There is a one time registration fee of $25.
Anticipated closures will be posted on the Astoria Parks Department events page (astoriaparks.com) and on the department’s Facebook page.
Unfortunately, not everything is back to normal.
As of Dec. 1, the Astoria Parks and Recreation Department has temporarily suspended fitness classes due to limited staffing in order to prioritize fall youth programming at the aquatic center.
The center’s website states: “We have currently suspended our swim lesson program due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in our area. At this time we do not have a start date for our next session of swim lessons.”
Sunset Pool, in Seaside, has undergone recent renovations in the last two years.
With 140,000 gallons of water, the main lap pool is 25 yards long with six lanes.
A smaller (40,000 gallon) warm water pool can be used for stretching and strengthening muscles in a low-impact environment.
Sunset Pool also has a hot tub, perfect for a soak after a workout in a fitness room at the pool.
Pool users can take part in lap and open swim times, with water fitness programs and swim lessons. First-aid and CPR certification courses are also available throughout the year.
For pool hours and information, visit sunsetempire.com.
Both Astoria and Seaside pools host high school meets throughout the winter sports season.