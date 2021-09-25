Top high school games to see this fall By Gary Henley The Astorian Gary Henley Author email Sep 25, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now The Warrenton Warriors football team. Gary Henley/The Astorian Buy Now Pele Starr-Hollow plays on the Astoria girls soccer team. Gary Henley/The Astorian Buy Now Tanner Jackson in a Knappa football game. Gary Henley/The Astorian Buy Now Luke Cummings plays in an Astoria football game. Gary Henley/The Astorian Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Followers of local high school sports teams have a wide array of big games and great teams to watch for the remainder of the fall sports season.Each week offers key games and matchups for all five Clatsop County high schools, from 1A (Jewell), 2A (Knappa), 3A (Warrenton) and 4A (Astoria and Seaside).Some of the key games and contests to put on the calendar:Tuesday, Sept. 28Volleyball — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 6:45 p.m.Friday, Oct. 1Football — Banks at Astoria, 7 p.m.Thursday, Oct. 7Volleyball — Rainier at Warrenton, 5:30 p.m.Monday, Oct. 11Boys Soccer — Valley Catholic at Seaside, 7:15 p.m.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterFriday, Oct. 15Football — Rainier at Warrenton, 7 p.m.Thursday, Oct. 21Girls Soccer — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 7:15 p.m.Tuesday, Oct. 26(At Broadway Field)Girls Soccer — Astoria at Seaside, 5:30 p.m.Boys Soccer — Astoria at Seaside, 7:45 p.m.Friday, Oct. 29Football — Seaside at Astoria, 7 p.m.; Gaston at Knappa, 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Football Follower High School Sport Seaside Game Big Game Team Volleyball Valley Gary Henley Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com. Author email Follow Gary Henley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you