Followers of local high school sports teams have a wide array of big games and great teams to watch for the remainder of the fall sports season.

Each week offers key games and matchups for all five Clatsop County high schools, from 1A (Jewell), 2A (Knappa), 3A (Warrenton) and 4A (Astoria and Seaside).

Some of the key games and contests to put on the calendar:

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Volleyball — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 6:45 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1

Football — Banks at Astoria, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7

Volleyball — Rainier at Warrenton, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 11

Boys Soccer — Valley Catholic at Seaside, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15

Football — Rainier at Warrenton, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Girls Soccer — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

(At Broadway Field)

Girls Soccer — Astoria at Seaside, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer — Astoria at Seaside, 7:45 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29

Football — Seaside at Astoria, 7 p.m.; Gaston at Knappa, 7 p.m.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.