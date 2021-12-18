The sport that put Clatsop County on the basketball map back in the 1930s continues to grow at the youth level in 2021, where the Astoria School District has formed a youth basketball program.
As of late November, “Over 345 kids in grades one through grade six have signed up and are enjoying the experience,” according to a post on the school district’s Facebook page.
A number of sponsors are supporting the program. The school-based program replaces the Astoria city league program for the 2021-22 school year.
Registration took place in November, with the schedule featuring games evenings and weekends through December.
First through third graders participate in an open-gym format with skill instruction; and students in fourth through sixth grades play on organized teams and participate in practices and games.
Participation in the program is free to all Astoria students. The school district may be looking for future parent volunteers to coach or assist the teams. For more information, call 503-325-6441.
Meanwhile, Seaside still has the Pacific Basketball League, which stages tournaments, camps and games for boys and girls throughout the year.
Winter 2021-22 is the league’s 29th season, according to the league’s website, seasidebasketballtournaments.com, where more information can be found on the league’s year-round tournaments and summer camps.
The “popularity of the beach and quality of the tournaments draw teams from all over the Northwest including Oregon, Washington, Idaho, California and Canada,” the website states.
The youth league has led to major success at the high school level, where the Seaside boys played in four straight state championship games from 2016 to 2019.
For more information on the Pacific Basketball League, call 503-717-4308 or email kkjanuik@gmail.com.