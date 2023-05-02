Transit district
The Sunset Empire Transportation District suspended bus service and other operations on Saturday.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

The Oregon Department of Transportation has extended a loan offer to the Sunset Empire Transportation District amid backlash to the agency’s decision to indefinitely suspend bus service and other operations because of a financial collapse.

The transit district's board has scheduled a special meeting Wednesday afternoon to weigh the state's offer, Debbie Boothe-Schmidt, the board chairwoman, said.

