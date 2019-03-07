BEAUREGARD, Ala. — Volunteers helped clear debris-clogged roads and donated money to help pay for the funerals of 23 people killed by a devastating tornado in Alabama, where grieving survivors hunted amid twisted wreckage for keepsakes to help them remember the dead.
The tornado scoured a nearly mile-wide path Sunday roughly 70 miles into neighboring Georgia. Forecasters said more severe weather could strike Alabama and neighboring states over the weekend.
