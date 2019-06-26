PORTLAND — The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired veteran wing Kent Bazemore in exchange for Evan Turner through a trade with the Atlanta Hawks.
“Kent is a two-way wing that adds depth to our perimeter, is an excellent fit with our returning players and will transition seamlessly to our style of play,” said Neil Olshey, Blazers president of basketball operations. “We want to thank Evan for his many contributions to the team. He was a critical player in our run to the Western Conference finals and he will be missed on and off the court.”
The trade is a simple swap for the teams. Bazemore and Turner are both on contracts that will expire at the end of the 2019-20 NBA season. Bazemore is slated to make $19,269,663 next season, while Turner will make $18,606,556 in the final year of his contract.
Bazemore, 29, averaged 11.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in 67 appearances for the Hawks in 2018-19. Turner, 30, averaged 6.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 73 appearances for Portland last season.
The 6-foot-5 Bazemore went undrafted out of Old Dominion in 2012 and has played for the Warriors, Lakers and Hawks. He gives the Blazers another shooter on the perimeter and is a solid three-point threat who has shot 35.2 percent from behind the arc during his career.
Turner, on the other hand, joined the Blazers in free agency in 2016. He has shot 29.6 percent from three and was considerably worse from long range last season, shooting just 21.2 percent from distance.
The trade for Bazemore comes as the Blazers prepare to enter free agency on Sunday. Several of the players who were key to the team’s Western Conference finals appearance look poised for big money contracts that Portland simply can’t realistically match. Rodney Hood, whom the Blazers acquired from Cleveland at the trade deadline last season, appears to be one such player Portland would love to keep, but can’t afford. The acquisition of Bazemore should help offset that loss if Hood does indeed land with another team.
