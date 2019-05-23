Congressional Democrats react to a failed meeting with President Donald Trump on infrastructure. From left are House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chair Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, D-S.C., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.