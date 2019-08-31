The battle continues for volleyball teams in Clatsop County. The first order of business is to meet the challenge within your own league.
Whether it's the Cowapa, the Coastal Range, the Northwest or the Casco, the locals are facing some of the top talent in the state.
After a lengthy preseason, the league battles begin sometime during the second and third weeks of September.
For Astoria, Seaside and two other teams in the five-team Cowapa League, conference play means chasing after Valley Catholic.
The Valiants are seeking to repeat as 4A state champions, following their 19-6 season a year ago, capped by a five-set win over Cottage Grove in the state title match.
Valley Catholic lost league Player of the Year Kayla Robbins to graduation, but the Valiants return six other players that made all-league — not easy to do in a sport that only has six starters per team.
With three all-league returners of their own (Halle Helmersen, Julia Norris, Hailey O'Brien), the Lady Fishermen plan on being one of the main threats to challenge the Valiants.
In their second year under coach Demi Lund, the Gulls of Seaside are just looking to get their foot in the door and qualify for the postseason — which they did last year with a 1-7 league record. That's the benefit of playing in a strong league.
If there's a softer, kinder league at the 3A level, it's the Coastal Range League.
Comprised of teams (minus the private schools) from the old Lewis & Clark League, the Warrenton Warriors won their first league title since 1978.
But even that wasn't enough to land the Warriors a home match in the first round of the state playoffs.
Warrenton was ranked 19th in the RPI ratings, which sent the Warriors on the road to face No. 2-ranked Santiam Christian in a first round match, a three-game sweep for the Eagles.
In addition to repeating as league champs, the Warriors will be hoping for a little help from their league mates this season. It is what it is — a more competitive league gives you a higher RPI ranking — which gets you a better draw in the playoffs.
In the 2A Northwest League, the Knappa Loggers will have challenges everywhere they look, beginning with Portland Christian.
The Royals are another Portland private school seeking a return to the state championship. Portland Christian lost last year's title match to Grant Union in five games, ending the Royals' season at 24-3 overall.
In addition to the Royals (12-0 in league play last year), Vernonia and Gaston usually give the Loggers plenty of competition, as Knappa tries to improve on last year's 6-6 league mark.
Finally, there's Jewell at the 1A level. And the Blue Jays may have the toughest task of all.
Jewell competes in the Casco League, home of the defending state champion St. Paul Buckaroos.
The Bucks were literally unbeatable in 2018-19, cruising through league play with a 14-0 mark, on their way to a 30-0 overall record, capped by a four-set win over Powder Valley in the state championship.
League rivals Perrydale and Crosshill Christian also finished ranked in the 1A top 10, so the Lady Jays will have plenty of challenges to finish in the upper half of the eight-team league.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.