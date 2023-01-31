10 years ago this week — 2013
A packed crowd overran the Astoria train depot Friday evening to celebrate its renovation and new future.
The building’s dedication included speakers from the museum and local elected officials, many invoking warm memories of Graham Barbey, the family namesake of the building.
The train depot, which will be known as the Barbey Maritime Center, was run down and crumbling for many years. It was given to the Columbia River Maritime Museum in 1987.
It will now be used as a center for keeping maritime skills alive and promoting the culture of Columbia River life.
Roger Qualman, chairman of the museum’s board of trustees, told the crowd that the brick depot lay idle for so many years because the museum had many other pressing matters.
“It needed vision, it needed someone who could think outside the box,” he said.
That person was Sam Johnson, executive director of the museum. “Sam was the guy with a plan,” he said.
The last time the Tillamook boys basketball team played the Brick House, the Cheesemakers left with a 64-39 win over an Astoria team in the midst of a 10-game losing skid.
What a difference a year makes.
The Fishermen have won eight of their last 10 games, and Friday night they evened the score with the Cheesemakers, defeating Tillamook 63-43 in a Cowapa League contest at the Brick House.
CANNON BEACH — Those who volunteered last year to clean up beach debris that has arrived from Japan are being asked this week to help city crews again.
Volunteers received an email from the city’s public works department saying that the debris was accumulating on the beach from Ecola Creek on the north side to Brailler Street to the south.
“The volume and area affected is more than the city of Cannon Beach public works staff can do,” the notice said.
Public Works Director Mark See said the notice was a “stage-one response” to the accumulation that city crews first noticed Monday during an early morning patrol for beach debris.
Much of the debris includes chunks of Styrofoam ranging in size from 1 to 1 1/2 inches.
“I think we’re bringing a lot of life to the building,” said Commodore Thor Sorenson of Astoria Yacht Club, standing in his group’s new meeting place on the top floor of the Chinook Building overlooking the West End Mooring Basin.
A panoramic view of the Port of Astoria, Cannery Pier Hotel, Astoria Bridge and marina beckons just outside the windows lining the building’s northern and western face.
Homeless since 2011, the club moved into the top floor of the Port-owned Chinook Building, perching in the Pacific Room overlooking most members’ boats and adding a jolt of life to the building, at one point on the verge of being torn down.
50 years ago — 1973
The Port of Astoria, hit hard in recent months with heavy losses in its log export business, took the first step today toward possibly recapturing some of that business.
Port Manager George Grove announced that the port began receiving its first logs at a newly purchased 35-acre dry land storage site on an undeveloped estuarine area west of Pier 3.
Logs from the dry land storage site will be loaded as part of a two-shipment experiment arranged between the Port and a large Japanese trading firm, Grove said.
The first ship is due in Astoria Feb. 12, he added, and the second shipment will occur 45 days later.
“There is every indication that this is the beginning of recapturing our lost log business,” Grove said.
PACIFIC CITY — Possible siting of a nuclear power plant on the coast near Cape Kiwanda in southern Tillamook County has drawn strong criticism from two state groups.
Both the Ocean Shores Conservation Coalition and the Oregon Student Public Interest Research Group feel a nuclear plant would ruin the scenic value of the Cape Kiwanda headland.
Portland General Electric purchased options last week to buy four tracts of land, making up a 702-acre strip along the coast north of Pacific City for the plant.
Downtown Astoria businessmen want off-street parking, but not if they have to pay through the nose for it.
This is one of the conclusions reached Tuesday night at a City Planning Commission informal work session attended by about 35 Astoria businessmen.
Mike Josephson, of Josephson Anton Smoked Salmon, 106 Marine Drive, came with figures he claimed showed his property — 28,000 square feet on the waterfront — would “have to triple its $16,000 value” if he was to realize the cost to him of proposed parking lot construction.
Forrest Vaughn, president of City Transfer & Storage, said, “I haven’t any argument against a reasonable figure,” but pointed out he wasn’t willing to pay for a “$2 million” parking facility.
75 years ago — 1948
Colored pins spotting the exact location of every 1948 Astoria automobile accident graphically illustrate traffic danger points on a huge city map now covering a police station wall.
The large-headed pins also indicate the type of accident. Already in 1948, there is a red pin to indicate a traffic death.
Black denotes pedestrian accidents. Green means a passenger or a driver injured. Three shades of blue indicate whether a bicycle, animal or fixed object was hit by a car.
In property damage accidents, the colors change as accidents increase. A yellow pin changes to white when five property damage crashes occur at the same place.
Every Thursday pins are placed in the map to represent the previous week’s accidents. At last pinpointing, Chief of Police C. M. Leding and his staff had placed 36 pins in the map.
If accidents occur at the rate of previous years, the police department figure there will be at least 750 pins in the map at year-end.
The discovery made by Rep. Russell Mack for Mayor Norman Howerton of Ilwaco — that Capt. Robert Gray apparently was buried at sea and hence his body is unavailable for a memorial in Ilwaco — confirms information in possession of the Oregon Historical Society, according to Walter Johnson, president of the Clatsop chapter of that society.
Rep. Mack consulted the research division of the Library of Congress in Washington at the request of Howerton, and was advised that the only reference the library could find showed that Capt. Gray, discoverer of the Columbia River, died on a coastal voyage between Boston and Charleston, South Carolina, and was buried at sea.
WARRENTON — “Nice kitty!” you say, as you bend over to peer into the cage.
Twenty pounds of mad wild cat leap at you. A paw full of razor-sharp claws rakes the wire in front of your nose. A mouth full of pointed feline teeth takes a hungry bite of thin air, right where your neck might be.
That’s how you meet Miss Behavin’.
The name describes the wild cat, caught last week by Eric Pederson and Dean Hansen, Warrenton trappers, and now the angry object of stares is in the window of Ralph Leatham’s clothing store here.
But Miss Behavin’ is almost sure to be the wrong name for the fierce gray-brown cat.
Some people aren’t sure that she’s a she. (“If she’s a he,” Leatham says, “we’ll call him Mister-E.”)
Others are convinced that Miss Behavin’ is a lady, but they believe the lady wild cat is getting ready to have a litter of wild kittens. (“If it’s true, her name is Mrs. Behavin’”, Leatham said gallantly.)
Discussions of sex and virtue are the least of the cat’s worries. She paces her cage, makes an occasional lunge at one of Leathams’ customers beyond the wire and spends a lot of time sulking in a dark corner. She wants out.
The U.S. Navy’s new Tongue Point housing project is virtually complete.
Construction of the 368 dwelling units in the project is done except for a minor item. Door hardware for two buildings has not yet been obtained.
Already 314 families have moved into the dwellings, leaving only 54 yet to be occupied.
These will be filled up with families as soon as a few still-lacking furniture items — rug pads and the like — are obtained. Most of the furniture for all the dwellings is already in place.