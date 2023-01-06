Weekend Break: A shift in the rain

During Northwest winters, rain is a fact of life. Mild overall temperatures in the Columbia-Pacific region mean few snowdrifts or ice storms — but instead bring a significant amount of precipitation.
Winter is also the season of dramatic, sometimes treacherous storms, and while they can be fun to watch along the river and ocean, their high winds can also wreak havoc.
But recently — and not just on the Oregon Coast — rainfall has seen a sea change. Steady rain and scattered showers are common coastal weather patterns, with a few storms thrown in for good measure. Atmospheric rivers aren’t unusual either, though lately they have been dumping more rain over short periods of time. And that makes a big difference once water hits the ground.
When rain falls, soil has the capacity to hold and slow it down as it moves downhill toward streams and rivers. Like a sponge, dry soil soaks up precipitation until it hits capacity, then excess begins to trickle out through runoff and sink down to recharge groundwater stores.
Soil in regions where precipitation is common also has a greater holding capacity than the soil in more arid regions. But even it has its limit.
Take that saturated sponge, and instead of a steady sprinkle of water, imagine putting it under a faucet. It simply can’t hold the water that’s coming in, nor can it slow down. That’s what happens to local soil every time an atmospheric river dumps several inches of rain within a few days.
Regular rainfall over months, combined with cooler temperatures, causes slower evaporation — and that soil is already soaked before the deluge.
So local rain moves through and over soil faster because the soil no longer has the capacity to slow it down. This leads to increased flooding, with too much water and not enough to hold it in check. And atmospheric rivers are expected to get larger, dropping even more precipitation in small periods of time.
But soil is not the only factor at play. Before the Columbia-Pacific region was settled and developed, land was covered with a wide variety of plants, including conifer-dominated forests, coastal meadows and riparian zones along streams and rivers.
That vegetation once helped to slow down precipitation, both through plants absorbing water and through root systems that helped to prevent erosion. A layer of decaying organic material on the ground created an additional absorbent barrier to keep water from flowing downhill too quickly.
Now, with fewer forestlands, precipitation washes topsoil down into streams and rivers, removing what capacity the land has to hold water and prevents flooding. This also fills waterways with sediment harmful to salmon and other wildlife.
The same thing happens when wetlands are drained and filled. These ecosystems, with vegetation and deep soil, are capable of holding immense amounts of water from the slopes above, and help mitigate the effects of storms on the land along waterways. But when farmland or buildings are created, land loses its ability to withstand floods.
Mudslides are also more common in areas where vegetation has been stripped away. Local hills were once covered in old-growth forests, where extensive networks of roots helped to hold the soil in place.
Today, many hills are covered in much younger trees that are less able to maintain a good grip on the land — or forests have been replaced entirely by houses, pavement and lawns. None of these are much good against gravity’s pull on oversaturated soil, and all speed up the flow of water downhill.
The good news is that healthy forests and wetlands are among the best protectors amid these changes. Trees have the capacity to hold onto more precipitation, while wetlands are capable of holding onto immense amounts of water.
Trees and other high-profile vegetation can also create a much-needed windbreak when storms come through, lessening the damage of high winds. Even small patches of these natural habitats can be helpful in mitigating the strong Northwest winter.