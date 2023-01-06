 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekend Break: A shift in the rain

Buoy 10 fishermen
Buy Now

Dozens of Buoy 10 fishermen brave the rain and wind to catch a Chinook or coho salmon in the Columbia River.

 Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian

During Northwest winters, rain is a fact of life. Mild overall temperatures in the Columbia-Pacific region mean few snowdrifts or ice storms — but instead bring a significant amount of precipitation.

Winter is also the season of dramatic, sometimes treacherous storms, and while they can be fun to watch along the river and ocean, their high winds can also wreak havoc.

Haystack Rock
Buy Now

Haystack Rock behind a shroud of mist in Cannon Beach.

Rebecca Lexa is a writer, naturalist, educator and contributor to The Astorian and Coast Weekend.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local Sports

Local News

Elections

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred