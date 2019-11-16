Orchids. Sometimes just hearing the word is enough to strike panic.
This doesn’t have to be the case, however. There are several orchids that are easy to grow. Sure, orchids have different care requirements than most plants, but this difference is not a reason to panic.
I was among those people afraid to try growing orchids. I’ve had two orchids in the past, and neither one survived. Why?
My intentions were good, but I didn’t know what I was doing.
Fortunately, I discovered the Sunset Empire Orchid Society. The group meets the second Sunday of every month at the First Lutheran Church in Astoria from 2 to 4 p.m. Several people there were more than willing to answer my questions about watering, lighting requirements and placement of orchids in my home.
A flood of mistakes
Since I am definitely a beginning orchid grower, I wanted to know what the most common mistake beginners make with their orchids.
“Like with so many plants, people think an orchid is tropical and needs to be watered a lot,” said Phyllis Taylor, co-secretary of the orchard society said. “We overwater orchids in pots so they sit in constant puddles and rot.”
Kristofer Heckenberg, the orchid society’s president, echoed Taylor without hesitation when asked what the biggest mistake new orchid growers make.
“Overwatering,” he said. “Pick the pot up. If the pot is heavy, the orchid doesn’t need water. If the pot is light, it does.”
Lori Durheim, a long-time orchid society member, started growing orchids in 1986.
“Watering in the morning is good,” she said. “Especially in the wintertime, you don’t want the orchids wet overnight. Some orchids don’t want to be heavily watered in the wintertime.”
Avoid the hot seat
When you bring an orchid home, you need to find a place for it. You might think a sunny window is best. All plants love sun, right?
“A hot sunny window will fry them,” Taylor said, “and sitting near a heat source, even forced air, dries them too much.”
“You don’t want orchids touching a window,” Durheim said. “It’s either too hot or too cold for them. Also, orchids don’t like to be crowded, as in touching each other.”
The instruction tag that usually comes with a commercially sold orchid contains information on the lighting, watering and temperature requirements for that orchid.
“It’s important to read this tag,” Taylor said, “and to honor the listed requirements.”
Welcomed color
When I told Durheim I only had two orchids, she grinned and said, “There’s time.” Then she added, “I used to have two or three.”
Like a wives tale, the misinformation that orchids are hard to grow has spread, she said.
Many people are enchanted by orchids and by the thought of growing them. One reason is the varied colors of the flowers.
“Many of the orchids I have bloom January through April,” Taylor said, “and are a welcome spot of color when we’ve become very tired of winter grayness.”
Don’t be afraid to get started with orchids. Yes, there is misinformation out there about these exotic plants, but there is also a wealth of good information available. Don’t hesitate to contact your local orchid society. The best information comes from person-to-person contact. Embrace everything that growing orchids has to offer.
Fun facts
Species orchids occur in nature.
Hybrid orchids are often created with human help or intervention.
Vanilla planifolia is known as the orchid of commerce. It was first used by the Aztecs to flavor chocolate. Vanilla beans are the dried seed pods of this orchid.
There are four basic orchid types: Epiphytic, terrestrial, saprophytic and lithophytes.
For more information, check out these two books:
“Orchid Fever,” by Eric Hansen and “The Orchid Thief,” by Susan Orlean.
