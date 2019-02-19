• State Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell (D): State Capitol, 900 Court St. NE, H-285, Salem, OR 97301. Phone: 503-986-1432. Email: rep.tiffinymitchell@oregonlegislature.gov. Web: oregonlegislature.gov/mitchell
• State Rep. Brad Witt (D): State Capitol, 900 Court St. NE, H-374, Salem, OR 97301. Phone: 503-986-1431. Email: Rep.BradWitt@oregonlegislature.gov. Web: oregonlegislature.gov/witt
• State Sen. Betsy Johnson (D): State Capitol, 900 Court St. NE, S-209, Salem, OR 97301. Phone: 503-986-1716. Email: sen.betsyjohnson@oregonlegislature.gov. Web: oregonlegislature.gov/johnson. District Office: P.O. Box R, Scappoose, OR 97056. Phone: 503-543-4046. Astoria office phone: 503-338-1280
• U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D): 2231 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515. Phone: 202-225-0855. District office: 12725 SW Millikan Way, Suite 220, Beaverton, OR 97005. Phone: 503-469-6010. Web: bonamici.house.gov
• U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D): 221 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510. Phone: 202-224-5244. Web: wyden.senate.gov
• U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D): 313 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510. Phone: 202-224-3753. Web: merkley.senate.gov
• Port of Astoria: Executive Director, 10 Pier 1 Suite 308, Astoria, OR 97103. Phone: 503-741-3300. Email: admin@portofastoria.com
• Clatsop County Board of Commissioners: C/O County Manager, 800 Exchange St., Suite 410, Astoria, OR 97103. Phone: 503-325-1000.
