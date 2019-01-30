Flights canceled, offices close amid frigid Midwest weather
BISMARCK, N.D. — A deadly arctic deep freeze enveloped the Midwest with record-breaking temperatures today, triggering widespread closures of schools and businesses, and the canceling of more than 1,600 flights from Chicago’s airports. The cold even prompted the U.S. Postal Service to suspend mail delivery to a wide swath of the region.
Hundreds of public schools and several large universities from North Dakota to Pennsylvania canceled classes, and residents huddled inside as the National Weather Service forecast plunging temperatures from one of the coldest air masses in years.
In Chicago, temperatures were still dropping after plunging early today to minus 19 degrees, breaking the day’s previous record low set in 1966, though wind chills in northern Illinois made it feel as cold as negative 57 degrees.
Snowplows were idled overnight in southwestern Minnesota, where temperatures dropped to negative 29 degrees. And the temperature in Fargo, North Dakota, was 31 degrees below zero.
Trump administration launches plan
for asylum seekers to wait in Mexico
SAN DIEGO — The Trump administration on Tuesday quietly launched an effort to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases wind through U.S. immigration courts, despite clear reservations and conflicting messages from the Mexican government.
The U.S. returned one asylum seeker to Mexico — a Honduran man — on the first day of what would be one of the most dramatic changes to the U.S. immigration system of Donald Trump’s presidency, if the policy survives an anticipated legal challenge. Carlos Gomez, 55, arrived in Tijuana around midday and asked authorities for a ride to a migrant shelter.
Mexican officials sent mixed signals on the crucial point of whether Mexico would impose limits on accepting families. Tonatiuh Guillen, commissioner of Mexico’s National Immigration Institute, said Mexico would only accept people 18 to 60 years old, which rules out families with young children.
The launch is limited to San Diego’s San Ysidro border crossing, the nation’s busiest, though Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan wrote in a memo released Tuesday that it is expected to expand to other crossings “in the near future.” Adding to a sense of confusion, Guillen said Mexico will only allow it at the one crossing that connects San Diego and Tijuana.
Trump Organization to use
E-Verify for worker status checks
NEW YORK — The Trump Organization, responding to claims that some of its workers were in the U.S. illegally, said today that it will use the E-Verify electronic system at all of its properties to check employees’ documentation.
A lawyer for a dozen immigrant workers at the Trump National Golf Club in New York’s Westchester County said recently that they were fired on Jan. 18. He said many had worked there for a dozen or more years. Workers at another Trump club in New Jersey came forward last month to allege managers there had hired them knowing they were in the country illegally.
Launched in 1996, the E-Verify system allows employers to check documentation submitted by job applicants with records at the Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration to see whether they are authorized to work.
During his presidential campaign, Trump called for all employers to use the federal government online E-Verify system. He told MSNBC in 2016 that he uses it at his properties, and that there should be a “huge financial penalty” for companies that hire undocumented workers.
Apple to fix FaceTime bug that allows eavesdropping after weeklong delay
Apple has disabled a group-chat function in FaceTime after users said a software bug could let callers activate another person’s microphone remotely.
With the bug, a FaceTime user calling another iPhone, iPad or Mac computer could hear audio — even if the receiver did not accept the call. The bug is triggered when callers add themselves to the same call to launch a group chat. That makes FaceTime think the receiver had accepted the chat.
The bug, demonstrated through videos online, comes as an embarrassment for a company that is trying to distinguish itself by stressing its commitment to users’ privacy.
Word of the bug came as Apple reported that profit for the last three months of 2018 dipped slightly to $20 billion while revenue fell 5 percent from the prior year to $84 billion. Earlier this month, Apple said that demand for iPhones was waning and that its earnings for the final quarter of 2018 would be below its own forecasts — a rare downgrade from the company.
