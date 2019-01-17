Government may have split up
thousands more migrant families
WASHINGTON — Government investigators said today that thousands more migrant children may have been separated from their families than the Trump administration has acknowledged.
A report from the Health and Human Services inspector general’s office found that family separations were occurring before the spring of last year, when the administration announced its “zero tolerance” policy on the southwest border.
The administration has identified a little more than 2,700 children who were separated from their families. That figure was released as part of a court case in which a federal judge ordered the families reunited.
Despite “considerable” effort by the department to locate all the children who were placed in its care after immigration authorities separated them from their families, officials were still finding new cases as long as five months after the judge’s order requiring reunifications, the report said.
Cohen acknowledges rigging polls
for Trump in 2014 and 2015
NEW YORK — President Donald Trump’s estranged former lawyer is acknowledging that he paid a technology company to rig Trump’s standing in two online polls.
Michael Cohen tweeted today that “what I did was at the direction of and for the sole benefit of” Trump.
Technology company owner John Gauger told The Wall Street Journal that Cohen promised him $50,000 for work including using computers to enter fake votes for Trump in a 2014 CNBC poll asking people to identify top business leaders and a 2015 poll of potential presidential candidates. Gauger says Cohen paid him about a quarter of the money in cash, then stiffed him on the rest.
The Trump Organization later paid a $50,000 reimbursement to Cohen. It didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
FBI: Man wanted to attack
White House with antitank rocket
ATLANTA — A Georgia man who traded his car for an antitank rocket, guns and explosives in a plot to storm the White House is under arrest, authorities said.
Hasher Jallal Taheb, 21, of Cumming, was arrested in an FBI sting operation Wednesday and is charged with attempting to damage or destroy a building owned by the United States using fire or an explosive.
The FBI set up the sting after a local law enforcement agency said in March that it got a tip from someone who said Taheb had become radicalized, changed his name and planned to travel abroad. A confidential FBI source and an undercover agent both made contact with Taheb after he advertised his vehicle for sale in August.
The FBI believes Taheb was acting on his own. He met with the undercover agent and the FBI source multiple times last month and was also in frequent contact using an encrypted messaging application.
Microsoft pledges $500 million
to tackle Seattle housing crisis
SEATTLE — Microsoft pledged $500 million to address homelessness and develop affordable housing in response to the Seattle region’s widening affordability gap.
Most of the money will be aimed at increasing housing options in the Puget Sound region for low- and middle-income workers at a time when they’re being priced out of Seattle and some of its suburbs, and when the vast majority of new buildings target wealthier renters, said Microsoft President Brad Smith.
The pledge is the largest in the company’s 44-year history, and, according to the company, is one of the heftiest contributions by a private corporation to housing, The Seattle Times reported. In comparison, the amount dwarfs the $100 million in annual funding for Washington state’s Housing Trust Fund.
The initiative comes as Microsoft and other tech giants that have driven the region’s economic boom face increasing pressure to help mitigate affordable-housing shortages. Microsoft is coupling its contributions with a call for other companies to step up, and for Seattle’s Eastside suburbs — of which Redmond is one — to facilitate more housing.
